"I'm not worried about the portal": Fran Brown opens up on biggest merits of playing Deion Sanders in spring season

Syracuse coach Fran Brown is gearing up for his second season with the program. He took over as the 31st head coach of the Orange last season. In his debut campaign, Brown led them to a 10-3 run and a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State.

Amid the offseason preparations, Brown expressed his desire to play an exhibition game against Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. He took to social media to offer to play the Buffs after Coach Prime talked about wanting to have spring practices like in the NFL and compete with other teams.

"@DeionSanders we will come to Boulder for 3 days," Fran Brown wrote Monday, retweeting Coach Prime's comments on X.

NCAA laws prohibit teams from competing with each other in the offseason. However, during a press conference at Syracuse's first spring practice, Fran Brown said if they do go to Boulder, they have other plans apart from training together on the gridiron.

"I think that it will help the game, right?" Brown said. "Because where it's gone, nobody wants to have spring games anymore. Nobody wants to have to be around and worrying about the portal, like, I'm not worried about the portal. We going there to go play Prime who gets good players. But I'm just confident in who I am and what I do for the players, right?

"And I think that when you're upfront with them, and they know you care for them, why would they not want to stay? So, I would love to go out there to learn some stuff. And then we got some financial literacy things that we're going to go through. And then academics; we're going to have an academic session also for them to understand and know how important it is to handle all of those pieces together."

Fran Brown comes up with an interesting way to help his players save the money they earn through NIL

The new laws and regulations of NIL have helped student-athletes become more financially independent. However, being financially independent and financially literate are two different things.

Fran Brown has come up with an interesting proposal to help his players save the NIL money they earn. During a press conference on Wednesday, he talked about this proposal.

"Where I am from, it was extremely tough growing up," Brown said. "So, every NIL dollar would not just have been for me. It would have been able to help my mom at home. Those are all the reasons and those reasons are still there. But now, we have a partnership where we send people to help and teach us.

"And then we also have a set where our players, they have to save 40% of their checks. So they understand and know, like, I have to put 40% of my check away ... 'Cause I'm your coach. There's no way I'm gonna pay you a lot of money as a good player, and you're going to walk away from here with no money."

Fran Brown is going the extra mile to ensure that his players have a stable future after departing from the program. It will be interesting if this mindset helps them succeed on the field this upcoming season.

