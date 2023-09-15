"I make folks nervous man" - Deion Sanders makes confident remarks before a marquee match-up against Jay Novell's Colorado State in Week 3

Deion Sanders is ready to be part of the Colorado vs. Colorado State rivalry.

On Saturday, Colorado will host Colorado State in a game the Buffaloes are big favorites in. Deion Sanders has coached Colorado to a 2-0 record, which includes a big upset over TCU on the road.

With the Buffaloes at 2-0, Sanders is full of confidence and swagger and lets everyone know what he's thinking. To prove that, Sanders will appear on 60 Minutes this Sunday and say he makes other coaches nervous.

"I truly make a difference, I make folks nervous, man."

Sanders not only thinks he makes other people nervous but also believes he's the best coach in college football.

"Let me see a mirror so I can look at him."

Sanders could very well be in the running for the best coach, as he has turned Colorado around after the school only won one game last year. However, it has made some coaches criticize Sanders' talking style and his overall outlook.

Recently, Colorado State's head coach, Jay Norvell, said he takes his hat and glasses off when he talks to "grown-ups," as opposed to Sanders.

Those comments did not sit well with Sanders, who took aim at Novell on his weekly show.

"I’m a grown man. Don’t tell me what I supposed to wear and what I don’t supposed to wear. Please."

There's no question that these latest comments have only added to the storyline of Colorado vs. Colorado State. Both College GameDay and Fox Noon Kickoff are in Colorado on Saturday, despite the game being at night.

Deion Sanders has turned Colorado around

When Deion Sanders got hired by Colorado, he said he was bringing his own luggage with him and was going to turn this team around.

Sanders has done just that, as he was active in the transfer portal. He got his son Shedeur to follow him to be his starting quarterback, as well as Travis Hunter, who stunned many by going to Jackson State last year to play under Sanders.

After the Buffaloes play Colorado State, Sanders and Colorado will play back-to-back games against Oregon and USC in the next two weeks. Those games will really prove just how good Colorado is.