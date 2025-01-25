"I have been making a name for myself for a long time": Shilo Sanders shrugs off Coach Prime entitlements in his life

Shilo Sanders has declared for the 2025 NFL draft with his brother, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. After coming out of Trinity Christian High School, the safety began his collegiate journey with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He spent two seasons with them before transferring to Jackson State to reunite with his brother and his father, Coach Prime, who took over as the Tigers' head coach.

Shilo Sanders then arrived in Boulder ahead of the 2023 season, along with Coach Prime and Shedeur, to play for the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite being the son of a 2x Super Bowl champ, Shilo shrugged off any talks of entitlement in his life on account of Coach Prime's status.

In a recent interview, Shilo Sanders said that he believes it was his hard work that contributed to him enjoying a successful collegiate career. He also stated that he doesn't address himself as Coach Prime's son, and it's the media that spins the narrative.

"I mean I don't call myself Coach Prime's son," Shilo said. "That's y'all that call me that. I've been making a name for myself for a long time. If you just wanna keep calling me that then that's cool. We're not really focused on that. I mean that's our dad he's great. So if you wanna say those are Prime's sons, it is what it is. We are Prime's sons."

Shilo Sanders also made a case for his mom, Pilar Sanders, stating that people should start recognizing him and Shedeur by their mother's name as well:

"We are also individuals and we're good at what we do also. The only thing bad about like people will saying Coach Prime's sons, they just leave my mom out, you know? Like my mom's sitting over here like call them Pilar's sons sometimes."

During his two-season stint in Boulder, Shilo Sanders recorded 137 total tackles, 1.0 sacks, and 1 interception. His 80-yard pick-six against rivals Colorado State during the 2023 season will remain a highlight of his time in Boulder.

Shilo Sanders speaks on speculations about Coach Prime potentially taking the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job

After the Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy post a five-season stint, reports surfaced that owner Jerry Jones had reached out to Coach Prime as a potential replacement. Deion Sanders was said to be 'intrigued' by the offer, but no formal interview has been scheduled yet.

During a press conference ahead of the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, Shilo Sanders shed light on the situation. He stated that while he had no clue regarding Coach Prime's decision, he expected him to stay in Boulder and continue coaching at the collegiate level.

"I don't know. I just actually called him to ask him," Shilo said. "And he don't tell us nothing. Then I ask Shedeur. He doesn't know. I call my older brother he don't know nothing. I wish he was up here so we could ask him all of us together team up and ask him."

"But he's said that if he could coach both of us. But that's going to be hard...I think he's going to stay at Colorado. It's not really like a big speculation, you know. We already knew he was going to stay at Colorado. But it will be a surprise if he coach somewhere else."

Before Shilo Sanders focuses on his draft, he will be looking to make an impact during the East-West Shrine Bowl. The all-star bowl game is scheduled to be played on January 30th at the AT&T Stadium.

