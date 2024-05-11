"I might have been the first to recruit him": Ohio State HC Ryan Day opens up about Marvin Harrison Jr.'s college recruitment

Marvin Harrison Jr. was a standout wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes and was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has been given the No. 18 jersey and is expected to be the main target for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in his rookie season.

Although Harrison has moved on to the professional ranks, his connection to Ohio State remains strong. In a video captioned “Marvin Harrison Jr: The Journey” by Ohio State Football on Instagram, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day opened up about Harrison's college recruitment.

“I think I might have been the first one to recruit him when he was first at La Salle [College],” Day said. “I was recruiting Philly, and I went in and saw him even as a freshman because I knew that there was talent there. So, I was excited about recruiting.”

Harrison had impressive statistics of 2,532 yards and 31 touchdowns over three seasons with the Buckeyes. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison and carries with him high expectations set by his college achievements.

"I love Columbus," Harrison said. "The city, the people, the fans are awesome. I'm definitely going to miss them. I miss my teammates and my coaches already."

When asked about his expectations for his rookie season, Harrison said he is focused on learning the playbook and establishing a connection with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. He wants to work hard and see how things go from there.

Marvin Harrison Jr. hailed as the nation's top receiver recruit

Former OSU star Harrison was recognized twice as a unanimous All-American and was awarded the prestigious Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2023. In his final season with the Buckeyes, he recorded 1,211 yards for 14 touchdowns, with the latter being tied for third-most in the FBS.

As a high school student, Harrison was a four-star prospect and was ranked as the nation's 14th-best receiver recruit. He was committed to playing college football at Ohio State University between 2021 and 2023.

After being drafted by the Cardinals and completing his first practice session with them, Harrison was introduced to the press during the first round of the draft. However, fans still cannot purchase his official jersey from the Cardinals store, per reports.

This is because he has reportedly yet to sign his NFLPA contract, which is a standard agreement required for rookies entering the NFL. This contract allows players to market their name, image and likeness to over 80 companies. As a result, Marvin Harrison is unable to participate in a large number of marketing deals or feature in the popular Madden NFL video game on Playstation, Xbox and other consoles.

