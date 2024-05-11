“Football chose me instead” - Former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. reflects on transitioning from basketball to football

Marvin Harrison Jr., the dynamic wide receiver selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, recently shared insights into his journey from a multi-sport athlete to a football standout. In a video posted by Ohio State Football, Harrison Jr. reflected on this transition. Harrison Jr. revealed that while he initially leaned toward basketball, it was football that ultimately claimed his passion.

Raised in a sporting household with his father, Marvin Harrison Sr., being a revered Pro Football Hall of Famer, Harrison Jr. thrived in both football and basketball during his formative years. Despite his initial inclination towards basketball, the allure of football gradually asserted itself. Reflecting on his journey, Harrison Jr. stated:

"I think originally I wanted to play basketball first all throughout probably in middle school. I wanted to be an NBA player and once I got to high school. Football just came very natural to me. I was naturally born out of football. So football ground chose me,"

Acknowledging the pivotal role of his family in shaping his dedication and work ethic, Marvin Harrison Jr. credited his parents and younger brother for their unwavering support. He recognized the need to set an example for his sibling, stating:

"It's been, you know, without a lot of people from a very young age, you know, from close family. My mom, my dad, of course, did a tremendous job in raising me. That little brother, he inspires me to, you know, work hard each and every single day. I know I gotta be an example for him."

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s collegiate career at Ohio State University showcased his exceptional talent and dedication. In the 2023 season alone, he amassed impressive stats, including 1,211 receiving yards, 67 receptions, and 14 receiving touchdowns, averaging 100.9 yards per game.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s delayed NFLPA Group Licensing Agreement (GLA) and its implications

Marvin Harrison Jr. has not signed the Group Licensing Agreement since he was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL draft, resulting in the inability of fans to buy his jersey or play with him in Madden.

NFLPA set up GLA in 1972, which grants this body exclusive rights over player names, images, likenesses as well as signatures and voices, thereby making sure they get some percentage of sales or advertising proceeds through this means.

A company must have a GLA with the NFLPA to use six or more players in a promotion, with players receiving a cut of the revenue. High-profile players can earn significant sums, with some surpassing six figures annually.

Last year's baseline royalty payment was approximately $30,000, expected to increase yearly. There are 2,125 active players in 2023. The NFLPA is partnered with 85 companies that include big brands like Fanatics, Electronic Arts (EA) and Under Armour.

Sources told ESPN that Marvin Harrison Jr.'s delay in signing the GLA may stem from a strategic maneuver to leverage negotiations with Fanatics, seeking a more lucrative deal. As negotiations unfold, fans await Harrison's official entry into the realm of licensed NFL merchandise and virtual gaming platforms.

