"Fanatics has consistently produced world-class uniforms" - MLB Executives defend Nike jerseys amid widespread criticism from fans and players

Nike's partnership with the MLB has come into the spotlight this offseason with the introduction of widespread changes to team jerseys. Tradition is important in the MLB, and while other sports have seen changes to their jersey designs on an annual basis, baseball has not.

That has changed in 2024 and while this was doubtless expected to cause some friction, Nike probably didn't predict this level of outcry from fans and players alike. With players sharing their thoughts on the jerseys and not holding back, MLB executives have formed a line and are defending the product.

Denis Nolan, the MLB's senior vice president of global consumer products, said the jerseys are "world-class" (via MLB.com):

"In acquiring Majestic and its MLB uniform manufacturing facilities in Easton, PA -- which have been making player uniforms for nearly two decades -- Fanatics has consistently produced world-class uniforms, including every Nike-branded MLB on-field jersey and all City Connect gear since 2020."

Stephen Roche, another global consumer executive, defended the color schemes, saying they finally match across the board for team products. He also mentioned that teams were allowed some say in the matter:

"That was all part of the tightening up of the entire process. Clubs were able to approve how everything matched Nike’s standard colors. For the first time, we had a uniform where all the colors matched exactly with the hats and the on-field colors. They had always been close, but they weren’t exact. Now they are.

"It was a very technological approach to outfitting players. Everything was performance-driven."

Performance-driven or not, many players have trashed the jerseys in no uncertain terms.

Players come out against new MLB jerseys

Barely a few days had passed since league commissioner Rob Manfred gave a staunch defense of the jerseys before players started sharing their opinions. Previously, there had been only positive comments from players, which seemed to tell only one side of the story.

Now, players have been coming out and are not toeing the party line. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner told the media:

"I know everyone hates them. We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there."

Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said:

"Don't fix what's not broken. The looks of it, it just looks different. The names are smaller on the back."

LA Angels third baseman Taylor Ward went further in his criticism:

“It looks like a replica. It feels kind of like papery. It could be great when you’re out there sweating, it may be breathable. But I haven’t had that opportunity yet to try that out. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t look like a $450 jersey. So far, thumbs own.”

An anonymous Baltimore Orioles player said that "you look like a pumpkin out there," and that "the look of it is like a knockoff jersey from T.J. Maxx."

It seems like the real verdict will come when players have gotten a chance to play a few games in them, as perhaps the performance changes will conquer all. Until then, however, more criticism is likely to come.

