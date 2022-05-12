Top-5 NFL player merchandise sales leaders in 2022

Merchandise sales are quite an accurate gage of pulling power and now we have a list of all those NFL players who sold the most in 2022. It is not a great surprise to see the list completely comprised of quarterbacks, as they are the biggest draw for any team.

The list sees the top dominated by an ageless quarterback followed by youngsters who are starting to establish themselves as the next generation.

The NFLPA Top 50 is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets. Any surprises on this list? A new Top 50 just droppedThe NFLPA Top 50 is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets.Any surprises on this list? A new Top 50 just dropped 🔥🔥 nflpa.com/top50The NFLPA Top 50 is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets. ⏩ Any surprises on this list? https://t.co/P2zhpn4sXn

Quarterbacks take all the positions in top merchandise sales

#5 - Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

The pretender to Tom Brady's throne, who one day hopes to usurp the legend's reputation, has brought back hope to the New England Patriots. He comes in at fifth in the list and is the only rookie here. If his career is anything half as good as Tom Brady's, he can be sure of remaining in the list for a long time to come.

#4 - Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

If someone had told you earlier this season that a Cincinnati Bengals player would be at the top of merchandise sales, it would have been hard to believe. The Bengals have had middling seasons for many years and could not win a playoff game to save their lives.

But a savior emerged in Joe Burrow and took them all the way to the Super Bowl. He represents a new Bengals franchise, with the fashion swagger to go with it, and the merchandise sales reflect his increased status.

#3 - Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills fell, heartbreakingly, in the NFL playoffs again, but there is good reason to believe that Josh Allen is the most talented quarterback in the arena at the moment. His performance against the New England Patriots in the playoffs was one for the ages and his increased standing reflects in the merchandise sales.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Since 2018, he has always been in the top-two in this list and nothing changed this year as he took his NFL team to another AFC Championship game. He remains the only one of this new generation of exciting quarterbacks to have gone and won a Super Bowl and his stature in the game is well reflected.

Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71 Top Ten in Q1 sales per the NFLPA. Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes have led the quarterly rankings 12 straight times dating back to October 2018. Top Ten in Q1 sales per the NFLPA. Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes have led the quarterly rankings 12 straight times dating back to October 2018. https://t.co/YK7hRWzUwU

#1 - Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not a surprise, but it is still remarkable how good Tom Brady is. He led the NFL last season in touchdowns and passing yards and took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to yet another playoff spot. He remains the undisputed king of NFL merchandise sales.

