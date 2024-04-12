“I might have to do it”- Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. eyes 2025 Toyota 4Runner worth over $40,000

Deion Sanders shares a passion with his sons: the love for cars. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has a luxurious collection of cars in his garage. Even his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders owns a fleet of striking four-wheelers.

And now Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., wishes to add another car to his collection. In a recent Instagram story, he shared a post about the 2024 Toyota 4Runner, worth over $40,000.

Sanders Jr. added a caption to the post, hinting at adding it to his garage:

"I ain't gonna lie to you... I might have to do it."

Credits: Deion Sanders Jr.'s Instagram story

Recently, Shedeur Sanders also brought the latest Tesla Cybertruck, known as the 'Cyberbeast.' The Colorado QB showed off his new purchase during a video on 'Well Off Media,' giving fans a tour of the interior. Shedeur also said his truck was the first of that model to be delivered in Colorado.

Even Coach Prime, 56, has an impressive old-school collection. It includes a classic black 1988 Mercedez Benz 560 SEC, a black and white 1967 Ford Thunderbird, a black 1964 Chevrolet Impala and a 1965 Lincoln Continental convertible.

Deion Sanders expresses anger at the Buffs squad over complaints from a professor

Recently, Coach Prime was fuming at his players over a complaint made by a professor at the university. The professor said some of his players were not focusing on class, which could negatively impact their academics.

Coach Prime knows that not every player on his team will make it to the pro level in the NFL. In the current era of NIL, the Colorado coach wants his players to take their academics seriously.

"I'm a little frustrated, I'm a little angry right now. In this new collective and NIL state of mind, we've got youngsters that are all in on one side of the game. 90% or 95% of your roster ain't going pro, so coaches, we got to empathize education," Sanders said.

Colorado will play its football spring game on April 27. It will be interesting to see how the Buffs perform in their debut campaign in the Big 12.