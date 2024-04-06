"You in a relationship, but you ain't got no love": Deion Sanders rips disrespectful Colorado players with a stern reality check

Apart from leading his team on the field, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders believes in developing his young players into responsible men for the future. So when a university professor made a complaint to Coach Prime about his players, the 56-year-old took it upon himself to give his team a stern reality check.

In a new vlog by "Well Off Media" on YouTube, we see Deion Sanders reading a letter that a professor wrote to him. In the letter, the professor mentioned that the semester had been 'extremely difficult' and felt 'disrespected' by the players on the Buffs football roster.

As per the letter, the student-athletes were making minimal contributions in the class and remained distracted during lessons. Deion Sanders let his frustration known to his players following the complaint.

"You present, but you ain't really there. You on the field but you ain't doing nothing. You in a relationship but you ain't got no love. You at the mall but you ain't got no money. Got a lot of ability but no darn talent, because you don't think", Sanders said. (4:25)

"Guys, you going to get something out of this. You gonna be a man or you gonna be a great football player. Since you choose not to be a great football player, we got to make you a man."

Deion Sanders fires up Colorado crew amid spring practice

The second-year head coach recently shared a post on his Instagram where we see his team amid an intense spring training session.

Coach Prime then goes on to state that he wants everyone to seize the opportunity presented before them and make the most out of it.

"Look at the scenery, how it feels," Sanders said. "Just look at the atmosphere. How can you not feel it? How can you not desire? Guess what? God chose you. God chose all of you. What are you doing with this opportunity?"

Following a 4-8 overall debut in Boulder, Coach Prime will be looking forward to a successful run as a member of the Big 12 this year. Do you think the Colorado Buffaloes will be in the playoff conversation in 2024?

