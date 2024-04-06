IN PHOTOS: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders shares heartwarming images with BF Jacquees during exciting vacation

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is currently on a tour of Europe with her boyfriend, Jacquees. The couple has been sharing snippets of their exciting vacation with the fans as the R&B star continues his concert tour. In the latest part of the series, Deiondra posted another set of heartwarming snaps with him.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to upload a carousel of images on Friday. She also had a strong message for her fans about the uniqueness of her personality. According to her, nothing could ever successfully replicate who she is.

Here is what Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, had to say while sharing exciting pictures from Europe with her boyfriend, Jacquees:

“She is the blueprint. She is the prototype. Not one thing could successfully replicate her.”

A few days ago, the couple was in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for Jacquees’ debut concert in the city. Deiondra enjoyed watching her boyfriend perform there. They also shared a meal with their friends, and both of them sipped on mocktails. The rapper even went on to call her his "lil mocktail patna."

After the event, they celebrated the singer’s 30th birthday in London, although his official birthday falls on April 15. Deiondra and Jacquees have been busy traveling since the news of her pregnancy was made public.

Deion Sanders' stringent rules for pregnant daughter Deiondra Sanders

Deiondra Sanders’ pregnancy had been making social media rounds since February before she officially came out with an Instagram post to confirm the news for the fans last month. Deion Sanders' firstborn also revealed the medical complications she faced that had threatened to interfere in the process.

The news prompted "Coach Prime" to make some stringent rules for his daughter for the duration of her pregnancy. Deiondra is no longer allowed to party or stay in a club. Drinking is a strict no-no, and so is hookah. She isn't allowed to take photographs if she decides to visit a club, a video from "Well Off Media" had the Colorado coach saying.

Deiondra is adhering to all those rules, she confirmed. Coach Prime also jokingly suggested that he had decided on the sport for his future grandkid and said that soccer would be the sport the baby would play.

