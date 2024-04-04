“My lil Mocktail patna” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders has fun time with baby daddy Jacquees wearing stunning pink top

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, had a great time recently with her baby daddy, Jacquees. She took to Instagram to share snippets of an enjoyable night out with the rapper and a bunch of her friends. Deiondra sported a stunning pink top and danced her pregnancy stress away to the beats of music.

Deiondra and Jacquees are expecting a child soon, and the couple announced the pregnancy last month. Speculations about the same had been doing the rounds on social media since February. Since the announcement, Coach Prime's firstborn has been spending her time relaxing and waiting for her child to come.

Here is Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, enjoying a little dance in a stunning pink top:

In another Instagram story, first shared by Jacquees, the 31-year-old can be seen having a hearty group meal with friends. The rapper called her his "mocktail partner."

“My lil Mocktail Patna,” Jacquees wrote while sharing the short video.

The couple has been enjoying their time recently since the pregnancy announcement on social media. They went on a babymoon to the Caribbean, sharing the joy of the vacation with fans through photographs.

Deiondra also accompanied her dad, Coach Prime, when he made a trip to Atlanta for his "Elevate and Dominate" book tour last month. Maybe that is their plan until the baby arrives: to relax and enjoy every moment that comes with it.

Deiondra Sanders showed immense support for boyfriend Jacquees for his concert tour

Deiondra Sanders showed immense support for Jacquees as he embarked on a concert tour around the world. When the rapper's tour reached Rotterdam in the Netherlands, his baby mama had big words of encouragement for him. She revealed her pride in watching her boyfriend do well on stage.

"You did great! So proud," Deiondra wrote in appreciation.

The rapper didn't go to his debut concert in the Netherlands alone. Deiondra accompanied him on the journey and saw him perform live on the stage. Jacquees expressed his gratitude to the fans for the love they showered on him during the concert and said it was more than amazing. He also expressed his love for them.

Deiondra has switched from cocktails to mocktails due to her pregnancy. Recently, her father, Deion Sanders, laid down some strict rules for her regarding partying, keeping in mind the baby's health. By the time Coach Prime is in the 2024 college football season, trying to lead the Buffaloes to glory, he will be a grandfather.

