WATCH: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders thanks fans for pregnancy gifts on dad’s book signing day

Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram to share all the gifts she got for her upcoming baby at Deion Sanders' book signing. She showed off the bags full of gifts to the fans on social media after the event in Atlanta. The 31-year-old also had a heartfelt message for all the fans who turned up with those gifts.

Coach Prime arrived in Atlanta, Georgia for the second leg of his ‘Elevate and Dominate' book tour for a meet and greet.

He was accompanied by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., along with Deiondra, who recently announced her pregnancy. The pregnancy news ignited love from the fans and Coach Prime's daughter was showered with gifts.

“Omg, wow you guys are amazing! Thank you so much to everyone who brought the baby a gifts. I’m so appreciative,” Deiondra wrote in her Instagram story.

Coach Prime’s book tour started on Thursday in New York, where he appeared on several shows like NBC’s Today Show and ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, among others.

For the second leg of the four-part trip, he arrived for the meet and greet at Barnes and Nobles Cumberland in Atlanta, where he and his two oldest children were greeted with great enthusiasm. He'll be in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, and the tour will conclude in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.

Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy announcement

Deiondra Sanders recently announced her pregnancy on social media with a heartfelt post. She revealed all the medical complications that make the pregnancy a miracle and said that she was having the baby for all the high-risk moms in the world.

“Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” a part of the caption read.

Deiondra also took a trip to Sint Maarten in the Caribbean with baby Daddy Jacquees. She called the trip her babymoon after the pregnancy announcement. She was also seen on a shopping spree in Dallas, Texas, after returning from the trip.

