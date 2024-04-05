IN PHOTOS: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders and baby daddy Jacquees shares heartwarming snippets from exciting London trip

Deiondra Sanders’ boyfriend, Jacquees, shared snippets of their exciting London trip on Instagram. The snaps included a pre-birthday bash for the rapper that he hosted during his European concert tour on Thursday. He was accompanied by his baby mom, Deiondra, during the celebrations.

The R&B star turns 30 later this month but decided to pre-plan the celebration. In his message to the fans in London, he clarified that his birthday officially falls on April 15. He also revealed that he would be back in the city soon after a successful tour this time.

“London I appreciate the pre b-day love! I’ll be back soon, love y’all!! #AriesGang 4-15 my official bday!!” Jacquees wrote in the caption of the post.

Deiondra re-shared the rapper's post, highlighting a photo of the couple from the party.

Deiondra shared this on her Instagram story.

Before landing in London, the couple partied in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where Jacquees had their debut concert.

Deiondra posted a video of herself having fun in a lovely pink outfit and drinking a mocktail with her partner at a gathering.

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees announced pregnancy

The rumors around Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy have been doing the rounds since February this year. She and Jacquees decided to make an official announcement about it last month, confirming the news on social media.

Deion Sanders' daughter shared a video and a lengthy caption revealing the health problems she faced that made the pregnancy a miracle.

Since the announcement, the couple has been on a traveling spree. They enjoyed their vacation together in Sint Maarten and other parts of the Caribbean islands.

After returning from the vacation, they shopped around in Houston, Texas, before Deiondra joined her dad in his ‘Elevate and Dominate' book tour in Atlanta. Now she is traveling around Europe with the rapper for his concert tour.

It remains to be seen what all countries will cover before the official due date in September.

