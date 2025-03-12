“I have never in my life pleasured myself”: Deion Sanders issues savage statement to shock co-host Rocsi Diaz

On "We Got Time Today" on Tuesday, things got personal for Deion Sanders, as he was asked what he thinks when he pleasures himself. The football superstar-turned-college football coach said that he had never done so to the surprise of co-host Rocsi Diaz and their guests Mandii B and Weezy.

"No, I don't do that," Sanders said. "I don't pleasure myself. I've never in my life pleasured myself. Never in my life. God, God is my witness. In Jesus' name. I'm telling you. God's honest truth. ... My next statement going to sound arrogant. I never had to."

Neither Rocsi Diaz nor Mandii B and Weezy believed him. The personal topic came up because the guests of "We Got Time Today" host a podcast called "Whoreible Decisions Podcast." According to the bio of the program's Instagram account, its focus is: "All things relationships, dating, sex history, chaos & laughter."

Who will Deion Sanders pick to be the next Colorado QB?

With Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, off to the NFL to start his professional career, the Buffaloes are looking for their next starting quarterback. The candidates are four-star recruit Julian Lewis, who recently enrolled at the Boulder school, and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

While no word has come from Deion Sanders, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said the following at a news conference on Tuesday:

“We have to determine who the best guy is, and, God willing, we have a number of guys that could be the best guy, and they just go out there and compete.”

Many analysts believe that Julian Lewis is the future of the Buffaloes, although putting the ball in the hands of a true freshman could be a risk.

Lewis is Deion Sanders biggest recruiting coup so far with the Buffaloes. The signal-caller had initially committed to USC, but in mid-November he reclassed, and within days committed to Colorado. His comments revealed that he was drawn to Boulder because of Sanders' star persona.

Salter, in turn, is a junior with two seasons of experience as a starter with the Flames. In 2023, he led Liberty to a 13-1 finish, including a C-USA championship game victory. In 2024, Liberty went 8-3. In 2023 he played 14 games, and in 2024 11.

This is without a doubt a decision that will shape Deion Sanders' next few years as a coach.

