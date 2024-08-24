"I never made a quote about Lane Kiffin": Nick Saban addresses viral statement about 'narcissist' Ole Miss HC

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Nick Saban cleared the air regarding a viral comment about Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Saban, the iconic former Alabama coach, firmly denied making any negative remarks about Kiffin.

Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to greatness over his 17-year tenure, told Pat McAfee that the alleged quote wasn't his.

The controversy stems from a quote in the book "The Price: What It Takes to Win In College Football’s Era of Chaos" by Armen Keteyian and John Talty, set to be released on Aug. 27. However, Saban dismissed this, saying he never made such comments.

"I never made a quote about Lane Kiffin, so that wasn't me,” Saban told McAfee.

According to Sports Illustrated, the book claims Saban criticized Kiffin during a heated phone call with agent Jimmy Sexton.

“That son of a b***h,” Saban allegedly said of Kiffin to the agent [H/t SI]. “I’m going to fire you, Jimmy, for ever talking me into hiring that narcissistic prick.”

When asked about Ole Miss’ prospects this season, Saban was optimistic, and praised the Rebels' strong lineup:

“Ole Miss is gonna be good and they're gonna look like a big-time program up front,” Saban said. “They can matchup with anybody and Lane is one of the best playcallers in the country."

Saban also highlighted the Rebels' recruitment success, particularly in strengthening the offensive and defensive lines.

“They're going to look like an SEC team up front which is going to make them very dangerous,” he said.

Lane Kiffin on Nick Saban's role in shaping his coaching career

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (left) and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (middle) and Knox Kiffin - Source: Imagn

After Lane Kiffin’s dismissal from USC, Nick Saban took a chance on him, bringing him on as Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2014. Reflecting on that opportunity, Kiffin shared on SportsCenter:

"I'm just blessed for the opportunity that he gave me," Kiffin said. "I wouldn't be here today without him. He took a chance on me and really opened a lot of doors from there, and I was able to meet a lot of amazing people, players, [and] coaches throughout those three years.”

“Really grateful for him," he added.

During their time together, Kiffin and Saban built powerhouse teams, coaching in two national championship games and winning the 2015 College Football Playoff title. Kiffin’s success has continued at Ole Miss, and he's not the only coach to thrive after working with Saban.

Oregon's Dan Lanning, Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Georgia's Kirby Smart sharpened their skills under Saban's guidance in Tuscaloosa.

