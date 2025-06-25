"I never take this job for granted": Steve Sarkisian weighs in on his strategy to navigate through media demands

Being a head coach at Texas is not easy, and Steve Sarkisian knows the challenges better than anyone else. Above all, the program's media presence is on the next level, something that keeps the emotion and popularity of the program high.

Speaking on the '3rd & Longhorns' podcast recently, coach Sarkisian said his job at Texas is quite challenging and that navigating through his schedule is even more difficult. However, he acknowledged making reservations for the diehard Longhorn fans and said he often tries to meet as many people as possible.

Steve Sarkisian also credited John Bianco, the Senior Athletics Director of Communications at the University of Texas, for helping him shortlist the interviews and keep his schedule as light as possible.

“I don't pick and choose depending on the interview or if it suits my demeanor. It's just an interview and I get to talk about Longhorn football. How amazing is that?” Sarkisian said to the panelists on Tuesday," Sarkisian said [timestamp - 26:00].

He added:

“I never take this job for granted. In 2016, I didn't have a job. I couldn't get an interview. Never mind having a job, never mind being a head coach. Be the head coach University of Texas. Are you kidding me?

"So, like, I never take this job for granted, and the opportunity that I have to promote our program, promote this great university, promote the city of Austin, and all that we're doing our players, you guys, I just don't take that lightly. And so when it is an interview, it's that interview, and it's that moment, you know, and it is what it is,” he concluded.

Steve Sarkisian embraces the rising popularity of college football

College athletics is on a whole different level, especially with the media's involvement and the recent changes in NCAA policies. On the same podcast, Steve Sarkisian mentioned that the new regulations, revenue-sharing model, NIL contracts, and transfer portal dramas have added to the game.

Coach Sarkisian also gave the College GameDay crew, including legendary Lee Corso, credit for keeping up the intensity and passion for the game every week during the season. For teams like Texas, it is a big win, especially when they'll travel almost 10,000 miles across the country in 2025 to play their opponents.

