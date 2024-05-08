"I only had one play": Oregon DE Jordan Burch hilariously admits to being 'tired' during 2024 Spring Game

Jordan Burch was captured in a light-hearted moment during Oregon's spring football game. The defensive end gave fans a dose of humor as the green team scored a touchdown.

After just one play, Burch can be seen catching his breath on the bench (1:25).

"I'm tired, and I had only one play," said the defender.

The presence of the 22-year-old defender will be crucial for Dan Lanning’s team as they transition to the Big Ten next season. The Ducks lost key players in their front seven from last season, however, Burch's decision to return signals his commitment to anchoring the defense in 2024.

Talking about expectations from the Oregon Ducks roster in the upcoming season, Lanning said:

“We have some talented guys in that room. We have to eliminate some of the mistakes that occur when you're learning something new. I see burst, I see explosion, I see guys that grab the ball when it's in the air.”

Last season, Jordan Burch recorded 34 tackles, 7.5 of which were for a loss, three sacks, and a pass breakup. The Spring game video also features wide receiver Tez Johnson, whose energy and leadership shine through as he rallies his teammates.

Oregon Ducks aren't messing around in the transfer portal

Dan Lanning's aggressive approach in the transfer portal has brought the Oregon football program into the spotlight. The Ducks have secured key additions like Derrick Harmon, Peyton Woodyard, and Evan Stewart.

CFB Analyst Pete Nakos hailed Lanning's team as the "winners" of the transfer portal acknowledging their ability to recruit top-tier talent and build a powerhouse program.

After acquiring Dillon Gabriel in the winter and putting him in a roster filled with four and five-star prospects, their depth heading into the 2024 season will be instrumental as they adapt to the physical style of play in the Big Ten Conference. Nakos further said:

“Dan Lanning has continued to recruit at Oregon at a really high level. They probably had the best roster in the Pac-12 in the last two seasons, (although they) did not win it. Now they go into the Big Ten where Ohio State’s got the best roster”

Ducks’ recruitment strategy gives us a glimpse of their preparation, particularly with the expansion of the playoff system. Nakos anticipates that Lanning's strong roster construction has positioned them as contenders in the competitive Big Ten.

