“A DYNASTY IS BREWING!” - CFB world rejoice as Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks secure big win recruiting DL Derrick Harmon

Oregon fans are ecstatic as former Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon committed to the Ducks on Friday, adding depth to their defensive line. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 320 pounds, Harmon brings size and experience to coach Dan Lanning's roster.

Expand Tweet

College football fans couldn't get more excited over this news, bringing their vigor to X via reactions, with one writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A DYNASTY IS BREWING!"

Let's have a look at some more reactions from Ducks fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan claimed Derrick Harmon to be the best DL in the market, writing:

"#1 DL as of this morning..."

"Oregon is going to be elite as long as Lanning is there," wrote another, hailing the Ducks coach.

"Oregon having a heck of a haul. Ohio state game going to be good," said one more.

Another fan lauded the Ducks' recruiting team, posting:

"You are assuming that no one else can coach Oregon with the collective they have. Lanning isn’t key here their collectives is."

"Damn! Oregon is cooking," wrote one more.

One fan even predicted that the Ohio State Buckeyes would struggle in front of coach Lanning's Oregon because of Derrick Harmon's induction into the roster.

"Ohio definitely losing to Oregon now," the post read.

"Oregon having a heck of a haul. Ohio state game going to be good," wrote one fan.

Another X user believes the team is full of athletes who have the potential to take Oregon all the way in the 2024 college football season. They commented:

"If Oregon doesn’t win it all this year, there’s honestly no excuse. That team is stacked."

Harmon's decision helps Oregon bolster its portal recruiting class, which is touted as one of the best in the nation. With this key acquisition, coach Dan Lanning's efforts to strengthen the team for a potential College Football Playoff run in his third year at the helm will get a significant boost.

Having started 15 games at Michigan State, Harmon's stats include 71 tackles, 35 pressures, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his career.

Also read: 2024 Football Big Ten power rankings after Spring games ft. Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon

How did Derrick Harmon land at Dan Lanning's Oregon?

The journey of Derrick Harmon to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks was anything but ordinary. The defensive lineman initially dipped his toes into the transfer portal in December, exploring options after Michigan State's coaching shake-up.

His official visits to Oregon, Ohio State, Colorado and Auburn hinted at a potential move. Still, he decided to stick with the Spartans for spring practice under new coach Jonathan Smith.

However, Harmon's return to the transfer portal in April stirred things up in the market. Oregon quickly emerged as a top contender for Harmon's signature, especially after a promising home visit from Lanning.

The arrival of Derrick Harmon couldn't come at a better time for the Ducks, who are looking to fill the void left by departing players like Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae.

Also read: Oregon QB 2024: Who will replace Bo Nix for QB1 spot? Taking a closer look at Ducks' depth chart