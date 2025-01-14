"I pay too much rent": Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders has a clear response for those who question his absence

Shilo Sanders has commanded much less of the spotlight than his brother Shedeur during their time at the Colorado Buffaloes. Off the field, it appears Shilo enjoys being a homebody.

In a recent conversation with Darius Sanders posted on Instagram on Monday, Shilo was asked why he was a "recluse" and absent whenever their group gets together.

To this, Shilo Sanders answered:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Fam because I pay too much rent and I wanna enjoy my rent. I wanna make it worth it bruh..."

When further asked where he is when he misses group events with his family and teammates, Shilo said:

Trending

"Enjoying my rent, that's it, or in the mountains. I'm gonna start traveling with ya'll more though... It's hard to get me out of the house... It's just like my home is the most chill place I can be."

Coach Prime would only move to the NFL to coach Shedeur and Shilo Sanders

Last Wednesday, Coach Prime appeared on "GMA3: What You Need To Know" and addressed rumors about the possibility of him making the jump to the NFL. He said:

"The only way I would consider [coaching in the NFL] is to coach my sons."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, though, Deion Sanders has a "very strong interest" in coaching the Las Vegas Raiders, who fired Antonio Pierce after a 4-13 season. However, The Athletic reported that the Raiders have "zero interest" in hiring Coach Prime.

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants hold the top three picks in the draft and could all use an upgrade at quarterback.

But all three currently don't have a head coaching vacancy. The New York Giants have already confirmed Brian Daboll will be returning for next season despite the poor results.

As for Shilo Sanders, it remains to be seen whether he will end up on an NFL roster and if Coach Prime can get the opportunity to coach him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback