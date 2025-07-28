  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I can't pee like I used to" - Deion Sanders gets emotional over cancerous bladder tumor battle at press conference in Colorado

"I can't pee like I used to" - Deion Sanders gets emotional over cancerous bladder tumor battle at press conference in Colorado

By Arnold
Modified Jul 28, 2025 17:34 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
Deion Sanders gets emotional over cancerous bladder tumor battle at press conference in Colorado- Source: Imagn

Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressed his major health issue at a press conference with his medical team on Monday. "Coach Prime" disclosed that he had been diagnosed with a bladder tumor in the offseason, which has since been cured.

Ad

However, Sanders, who is now cancer-free after surgery, said that he still has some personal problems following the treatment.

"I can't pee like I used to pee. It's totally different," Sanders said.

Sanders also explained how his condition might affect him during Colorado's regular season, and that fans might see a portable toilet on the sidelines during CU games.

“I depend on depend if you know what I mean," Sanders said. "I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sanders had missed most of Colorado's spring and summer camps due to his illness. However, he was at the Buffs' Big 12 media day on July 9.

Sanders also said he lost 25 pounds during his diagnosis. However, the Buffs coach is ready to enter his third year with the program after overcoming his offseason health issues.

A look at Deion Sanders' coaching record at Colorado

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record across two seasons at Colorado.

Ad

In his first year, Sanders led the Buffs to a 4-8 record. They failed to qualify for a bowl game.

Last season, CU finished with a 9-4 record. The Buffs were recognized as one of the most improved teams in the country.

Heading into his third year at CU, Sanders won't have the last year's Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, to call upon in the upcoming season. The two players, along with a few other CU stars, went pro this year.

Nonetheless, Sanders is optimistic that his CU team will perform even better than last season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications