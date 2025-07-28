"I can't pee like I used to" - Deion Sanders gets emotional over cancerous bladder tumor battle at press conference in Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressed his major health issue at a press conference with his medical team on Monday. &quot;Coach Prime&quot; disclosed that he had been diagnosed with a bladder tumor in the offseason, which has since been cured.However, Sanders, who is now cancer-free after surgery, said that he still has some personal problems following the treatment.&quot;I can't pee like I used to pee. It's totally different,&quot; Sanders said.Sanders also explained how his condition might affect him during Colorado's regular season, and that fans might see a portable toilet on the sidelines during CU games.“I depend on depend if you know what I mean,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”Sanders had missed most of Colorado's spring and summer camps due to his illness. However, he was at the Buffs' Big 12 media day on July 9.Sanders also said he lost 25 pounds during his diagnosis. However, the Buffs coach is ready to enter his third year with the program after overcoming his offseason health issues.A look at Deion Sanders' coaching record at ColoradoNCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: ImagnDeion Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record across two seasons at Colorado.In his first year, Sanders led the Buffs to a 4-8 record. They failed to qualify for a bowl game.Last season, CU finished with a 9-4 record. The Buffs were recognized as one of the most improved teams in the country.Heading into his third year at CU, Sanders won't have the last year's Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, to call upon in the upcoming season. The two players, along with a few other CU stars, went pro this year.Nonetheless, Sanders is optimistic that his CU team will perform even better than last season.