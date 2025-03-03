"I play in hardest conference": Jalen Milroe downplays haters with powerful remarks at 2025 NFL Combine

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe isn’t letting doubters shake his confidence. Speaking at the 2025 NFL Combine, Milroe addressed questions about his football IQ head-on, per Touchdown Alabama tweet on Saturday.

Ad

Milroe is among the highest-upside prospects in this draft class, thanks to his elite running ability. With the NFL Scouting Combine kicked off this week in Indianapolis, it's his moment to impress scouts and boost his draft stock.

"I'm cool with being underrated,” Milroe said. “I play in the hardest conference in the country. I played against the number one team in the country, the number one defense in the country. So, if I lack knowledge, I wouldn't be able to win big games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“In 2023, my first year starting, I didn't lose a SEC game and was playing a lot of different defenses, a lot of things that was unraveled when it came to the game planning and a lot of things I pour into that people don't see."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to reports, Milroe’s short throws at the Combine sailed high, forcing receivers into tough adjustments. However, the QB started his session strong, hitting three receivers in stride on slant routes.

Despite his confidence, most mock drafts project Milroe outside the first round. An NFL.com three-round mock draft has him going No. 52 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the fifth quarterback selected, behind Miami’s Cam Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and Texas’ Quinn Ewers. Pro Football Network places Milroe at No. 94 to the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

As the draft approaches, the former CFB QB remains focused on proving he belongs at the next level.

Jalen Milroe’s buzz as a potential fit for the Las Vegas Raiders

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is generating buzz as a potential fit for the Las Vegas Raiders under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Milroe’s dual-threat ability aligns well with Kelly’s system.

Though Milroe didn’t make significant strides as a passer in 2024, he showcased his athleticism by rushing for 726 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns - the second-most among quarterbacks nationwide.

The Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft, but The Athletic's Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed reported Friday that while the team was "particularly impressed" with Milroe and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on film, selecting either at No. 6 would be "too rich of a slot."

Ad

While Las Vegas may not target Milroe early, his potential fit with Kelly remains intriguing. The Raiders hired Kelly on Feb. 2 to join new head coach Pete Carroll’s staff. Kelly, a former head coach for the Eagles, 49ers, and UCLA, is known for his fast-paced offensive schemes, which could maximize Jalen Milroe’s skill set.

Also Read: "He is going to get some GM fired," "Beast" - NFL fans divided on Jalen Milroe's throwing drills performance at combine

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!