Jalen Milroe is one of only a few quarterback prospects who participated in Day 3 of the NFL Combine on Saturday. The 6,016-yard, 45-TD Alabama thrower practiced his throws as his only workout at the event:

Here's how the fans reacted:

Most of the reactions were positive, although there were some fans who were critical of his throwing abilities. One fan said:

"Jalen Milroe is going to get some GM fired."

"Should have gone back to school," another lamented.

"Needs to work on his accuracy," one fan said.

After being undecided on doing the 40-yard dash, he opted to skip it. Louisianasports.net's Chris Marler called the decision a missed opportunity and even called for Milroe to fire the responsible advisor(s) from his camp:

"Milroe has been the fastest player on Alabama’s roster since he stepped on campus. That’s saying something when guys like Isaiah Bond and Jahmyr Gibbs were on those same rosters. What reason did Milroe have to avoid running the 40, especially on a day where the top two players at his position were sitting out all of the individual drills?"

Jalen Milroe responds to critics of his football IQ during Combine week

Alabama quarterbacks are typically among the top in the nation, with Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones serving as notable examples. However, Jalen Milroe has not received the same level of praise, mainly due to his recent penchant for turnovers.

Back in 2023, he was elite in this regard, completing 23 touchdowns against six interceptions. But in 2024, that ratio dramatically sank; he had just sixteen scores against eleven picks and was seen as the poster boy of the Crimson Tide's collapse from playoff relevance in Kalen DeBoer's first season as head coach.

That has led to the perception of him as "underrated," but he embraced the moniker when speaking to the media on Friday:

“I’m cool with being underrated. I play in the hardest conference in the country. I played against the number one team in the country, the number one defense in the country. So, if I lack knowledge, I wouldn’t be able to win big games.”

He continued:

“It’s a grind. It is a social norm to think after the game that it is physically taxing, but it’s also mentally taxing because of everything that’s involved with game planning, walkthroughs, the film, waking up early in the morning... The people that surround me, they understand how much I love football and how much I’m looking to grow as a player.”

Alabama's Pro Day is scheduled for March 19. Milroe and other Crimson Tide players should be expected to appear at the event.

