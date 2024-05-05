"I pray things work out for family": Colorado HC Deion Sanders pens hearfelt note for CB Israel Solomon's father following transfer decision

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders lost another player to the transfer portal a few days ago. Cornerback Israel Solomon had decided to enter the portal following a redshirt 2023 season for the Buffs.

After Solomon's transfer decision, his father took to social media to share a post where he expressed his gratitude to Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team for giving his son the opportunity to be a part of the team in Boulder.

Coach Prime was moved by the heartfelt note written by Israel Solomon's father. He responded to the tweet on X by saying that he sends his well wishes for the cornerback's football future and hopes that everything works out,

"You're a great father my brother and I pray things work out for the family. You truly sacrificed for your son and family and that's appreciated truly. God bless u my brother and keep the standard the standard. Love ya man!"

Israel Solomon joined the Colorado Buffaloes' team last season after being a standout in the IMG Academy. Despite redshirting his debut season under Deion Sanders, Solomon was viewed as a prospect to potentially be a great player on the field. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback also showcased incredible skills during Colorado's 2024 Spring Day game.

Apart from football, Israel Solomon also had a good academic track record in Colorado. He managed to maintain a 3.5 GPA since coming to Boulder and now becomes the eighth defensive back to leave the team.

Deion Sanders provides an update on Rasheen Bailey's condition following the shooting incident

Recently, Rasheen Bailey, the CEO of HoodFishing Entertainment was caught up in a shooting incident in Florida. The social media influencer suffered multiple gunshot wounds as per reports and was rushed to the hospital.

In a recent tweet, Deion Sanders provided an update on Bailey's condition, whom he calls his 'brother'.

"Thank u all, just found out he is alive and Recovering. Please pray for my brother please. God bless u all that care and those of u that will need that same type of attention and prayer sooner or later."

With the new college football inching closer, Coach Prime will be looking forward to improving on his 4-8 campaign from last season. Will the Buffs be a strong contender in the Big 12 this year?