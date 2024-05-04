WATCH: Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. displays strong commitment, seen working during a party

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., has created a sprawling business empire through his work in different fields. His commitment to his profession was evident from the fact that he was captured working on a project even during a party. His friends laughed as they pointed it out to the fans in a video that has surfaced on social media.

Deion Jr., also called "Bucky," is known for his work with the camera that brought to the fans visuals from inside the Buffaloes football program. He is also the brain behind the social media branding of the Buffs and their coach, Deion Sanders. During a recent party at a club, the 30-year-old had a tab in his hand, seemingly editing a video while others enjoyed the party around him.

“Boy Bucky working. That boy in a club working,” someone could be heard saying in the video re-shared by Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Jr. left behind his football career to take the entrepreneurial route. The former SMU Mustangs wide receiver has a luxury apparel and accessories business called "Well Off Forever" that also deals with merchandising. Another branch labeled "Well Off Media" handles the social media marketing of various brands, such as the Buffs football program and "Coach Prime" himself.

Bucky has almost half a million followers on Instagram, and his work has played a huge part in bringing the limelight to Colorado's football program. Even Deion Jr.'s father has acknowledged his firstborn's expertise in the work that he does.

Deion Sanders Jr. is the standard for dad Deion Sanders

In February, Deion Sanders heaped a lot of praise on his son, Deion Sanders Jr., for his work. The Buffaloes boss gave him a big compliment through an Instagram post. According to Coach Prime, his son is the real difference-maker in college football.

"He is the standard! He Loves what he does and does what he loves. He's Creative, Innovative, Honest, Selfless, Passionate, Intelligent & Aware #Welloffmedia," the caption of the post read.

Bucky regularly gives fans a sneak peek into the intense practices featuring the Colorado football team. He is known as the "media guy" for the program, always seen at any event with his camera out. Deion Jr. has helped his Hall of Famer father bring in more eyeballs at Folsom Field and Boulder.

Will he and his camera capture the team in the postseason this time around? Many fans hope he will.