"I have no problem sitting in a room with him": Arch Manning's potential successor Dia Bell makes honest confession about future plans at Texas

Steve Sarkisian's prized quarterbacks, Arch Manning and five-star commit Dia Bell, have both won the Gatorade Player of the Year. Manning won it in his final year of high school, and the Florida native won it the previous season. Bell has been considered Manning's probable successor.

On Thursday, in a video snippet with CBS Sports, Bell seemed to be in awe of his future teammate and is eager to learn from him.

"Arch is like the man person you can look to like, kind of learn how to navigate all that noise and stuff like that," Ball said. "I mean, Quinn definitely had to for sure, but with Arch having the name as well like the hype around him, going into this season. ... "I'll have no problem sitting in a room with him and be able to pick him, K.J. and Trey's brain"

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Quinn Ewers departed for the NFL, Manning is expected to take the role of QB1 in the 2025 season, slated to begin in August. In his last two seasons, he amassed 969 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Dia Bell is the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026 and No. 1-ranked player in Florida. Nationally, he holds the No. 11th spot, according to On3's Industry Rankings.

Dia Bell draws a comparison with future teammate Arch Manning

Dia Bell is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2026, and his athletic prowess has drawn comparisons with Arch Manning. Inside Texas, analyst Eric Nahlin drew a comparison between both of these prospects.

"Class of 2026 5-star Dia Bell is a similar passer and athlete to Arch Manning," Nahlin wrote as per Inside Texas on May 20.

In his junior season at American Heritage, the Gatorade awardee registered 2,597 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, with 236.1 yards per game, according to MaxPreps.

In addition to that, Dia Bell had a terrific last week, as the Florida Gatorade winner won the Elite 11 MVP title.

Sarkisian and Longhorns fans are thrilled to welcome their incoming quarterback, who looks forward to playing behind Arch Maning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More