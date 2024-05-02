"I pursued my enemies and crushed them": Deion Sanders pulls out Bible quote as a motivation pill amid Colorado's transfer debacle

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders recently went on Instagram amid criticism of the school's transfer portal problems, letting followers and observers know what he has running in his mind. As a result, he posted what looks to be a motivational video punctuated by a Bible quote in the caption:

“I pursued my enemies and crushed them; I did not turn back till they were destroyed. I crushed them completely, and they could not rise; they fell beneath my feet. You armed me with strength for battle; you humbled my adversaries before me. You made my enemies turn their backs in flight, and I destroyed my foes. They cried for help, but there was no one to save them— to the Lord, but he did not answer - ‭‭2 Samuel‬ ‭22‬:‭38‬-‭42‬ ‭NIV"

There's no direct indication of what Deion Sanders was thinking about Colorado's transfer woes this season. But the NFL legend is indeed under fire for a former Buffaloes player, Xavier Smith, painting the coach in an unfavorable light as he entered the transfer portal to leave Boulder (via The Coloradoan).

Smith alleged that Deion Sanders was "destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves," while also saying that the former Florida State great could've treated his players with more compassion.

Since then, several Colorado players have come out to publicly defend their coach, including Buffaloes star QB and Sanders' eldest son Shedeur. The younger Sanders recently went on X calling out Smith, saying he doesn't remember him much. A few of Shedeur`s other teammates followed suit.

Deion Sanders' other transfer portal woes at Colorado

Xavier Smith is far from the only former Buff whom Deion Sanders has lost to the transfer portal. In total, an insane 23 players that Coach Prime brought with him to Colorado have entered the portal, comprising over 60% of his original 2023 recruiting class (via CBS Sports).

Out of 72 original scholarships that Colorado offered under the then-newly hired Deion Sanders, exactly 61% of them are no longer with the team. Aside from that, 35 out of the 51 players that the Buffs have taken from the portal that same year (2023) are also no longer in Boulder.

As for players who have committed to moving to the Buffs themselves, not a lot of them are even heralded prospects (via 247Sports). Starting from January 2024, none of the new additions to Colorado are above four-star. Only Rayyan Buell is a four-star recruit out of all of them.