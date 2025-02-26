"I put a hat and sunglasses on": Urban Meyer reveals going undercover to experience Nebraska's loud crowd 

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Matt Rhule as their coach prior to the 2023 season. Since then, he led them to a 5-7 record in 2023 and a 7-6 record in 2024. It is a steady improvement, but still far from the Cornhuskers' success in the 90s and 2000s.

The Cornhuskers were a dominant force in the Big 12 in the 90s and 2000s, winning three National Championships in the last decade of the previous century. However, since joining the Big Ten in 2011, they have not been able to replicate their previous success.

On Wednesday, Matt Rhule appeared on 'The Triple Option' show and spoke with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. In the episode, Meyer spoke about his first experience visiting Nebraska early in his career (starts at 18:00).

"I go back in my career and I just studied Nebraska at a very young age. They were the very first school to invest in the student-athlete, and I mean that sincerely. They, in the strength training, and this is way back when. So, I've always been a big fan of Nebraska."

"One year, we went and played them. I had my manager get a golf cart, I put a hat and sunglasses on. I just wanted to see this crowd. It's as good a crowd as there is. In the 90s, they were the Mecca of college football. You joined the Big Ten, I think in 2011, and they've had some good years, but not some great years."

Head coach Matt Rhule discusses how Nebraska can get back to its winning ways

Urban Meyer went on to ask Matt Rhule what the Cornhuskers need to do to get back to their winnings ways (starts at 18:40).

"You know what, I've kind of always tried to explain to people what I saw when I got here. You know sometimes you go down south, up north whatever, and you see these beautiful old mansions, beautiful pillars, just beautiful bones. But the paints chipping, the windows are old, the landscaping's dead. That's kind of what this felt."

"It felt like you know you have this amazing fan base, you have this history of excellence, you have beautiful stadium, great facilities. Yet the things that really matter, dominance in recruiting, being on the forefront. There was a time everybody in the country came to Nebraska to see what they were doing."

Matt Rhule believes the best way to get the Cornhuskers back to their winning ways is to ensure they are recruiting well and building back their culture.

