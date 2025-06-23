"I put LaNorris Sellers in my mind ahead of Arch Manning": CFB insider makes bold remarks about Shane Beamer's QB heading into 2025

LaNorris Sellers has been a loyalist for South Carolina fans, a quality that is hard to find, especially during the NIL era that is taking over college athletics. He reportedly turned down a massive $8 million offer from a rival program to enter the transfer portal, having reasoned that he is settled with his family and football. This is something coach Shane Beamer can be proud of when he leads his Gamecocks team into the 2025 season.

While speaking to the panelists of The Next Round podcast, former Gator Chris Doering shared his two cents on Sellers and why he believes the South Carolina QB could be a big deal.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I had LenNorris Sellers as my third best quarterback in the league, or maybe fourth best,” Doering said to the panelists on Friday last week. [Timestamp - 6:45]

According to Doering, the passer finds himself in the top 5 SEC QBs, who are currently in contention for the Heisman. He compared Sellers to DJ Lagway and Arch Manning, where his co-players want to play alongside him and the fanbase is happy about the team's choice.

“I think you can make an argument that he's doing the same exact thing at South Carolina that Lagway is doing in Florida, Doering added. "Not only is he putting the team on his back. We saw it in the Clemson game... unbelievable effort from him. But I think there's a lot of people that want to be around him, too."

"You guys saw the reports about him supposedly getting offered $8 million bucks or whatever it was to go elsewhere. So I love this loyalty factor, love what he's been able to do to create some positivity around there. I'd put LeNorris in my mind ahead of anybody else just because of the proven track record we have for him last year,” he added.

LeNorris Sellers' $8 million rejection sets a new precedent in NIL area

On June 16, LeNorris Sellers' father created a stir on social media with his revelation about his son's decision to reject a whopping offer. He claimed that the South Carolina QB always wanted to play football and was not motivated by money or hefty paychecks.

Former Georgia QB Carson Beck similarly caught the headlines when he abruptly made his decision to join Miami after a brief stint at Georgia. He was reportedly offered $4 million to make the move. Sellers’ $8 million outranks almost all of the recent deals and gives South Carolina fans a big hope about their QB's character and commitment to the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More