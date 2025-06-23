"I was really in favor of 4-4-2-2-1-1 model": Urban Meyer shares his perspective on new College Football Playoff

The alteration to the playoff format before the 2024 season resulted in a significant upheaval in college football. When the four-team structure was expanded, there was concern about how things would turn out. It drew criticism from Big Ten and SEC coaches for how unfair the arrangement was to their programs.

Seeing these criticisms, the format got amended, nullifying the automatic bid pursuit of the conference champions, effective this upcoming season. While this becomes the new reality, experts have been vying for a 16-team bracket, something that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer finds reasonable.

While speaking to WBNS, the veteran coach mentioned that he was a supporter of the 4-4-2-2-1-1 model, where both the SEC and Big Ten get four sports while the ACC and Big 12 settle for two.

“I was really in favor of the 4-4-2-2-1-1 model that I believe in. I can't remember who proposed it. I know that's what the Big Ten likes,” Meyer said in the interview on Saturday. [Timestamp - 5:50]

“The best thing I like about it, the committee no longer really decides who goes in. Besides, you'll be playing games. So if you have four teams from the Big Ten, one and two are in, but three and four play five and six on championship weekend to see. So more teams are involved and more fan bases are involved, and most importantly, more great players are still playing."

"So you know, again, I think when you start looking at the amount of money the Big Ten and the SEC makes, those commissioners will soon start having real serious dialog about doing their own thing,” he added.

Urban Meyer opens up about his concerns for the future of college football

The legendary coach mentioned that the pace at which college athletics is moving is commendable. However, this would also mean the focus would be more on making money and driving the NIL, where universities are less focused on academics, which happens to be an integral part of a student-athlete's life.

Meyer mentioned that only a handful of players make the NFL or can go pro. So there needs to be a plan for how these players will lead a healthy life, and that will be dictated by the quality of education they receive.

And if they aren't able to survive, Meyer calls it a big failure by the educational institutions to live up to their promises.

