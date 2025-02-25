"I see bro just needs something to talk about": Deion Sanders Jr. calls out NFL Scout over latest comment on Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Coach Prime, fired back at ESPN NFL scout Matt Miller after his comments about Shedeur Sanders’ decision to skip workouts at the Scouting Combine.

According to Miller, Shedeur missed a crucial opportunity to solidify his place in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“This was an opportunity that I think Shedeur and his camp are really missing out on, where he could show that he is that No. 1 quarterback in this class,” Miller said.

On Monday, the clip was shared by NFL on ESPN on X. Sanders Jr. in response, tweeted:

“I see bro just needs something to talk about.”

Miller pointed out that Shedeur’s absence wasn’t a shock, given that he had also opted out of the East-West Shrine Bowl after initially indicating that he would participate.

However, Miller said that top quarterbacks often skip Combine throwing sessions but pointed out that Shedeur isn’t viewed as the draft’s top quarterback - Miami’s Cam Ward holds that distinction.

“We don't have a number one quarterback like we did last year with Caleb Williams, even maybe the year before with Bryce Young where he felt like the number one guy throughout the entire process,” Miller said.

He argued that Shedeur’s decision to sit out was another missed chance to prove himself against competitors like Ward and Jackson Dart.

“C.J. Stroud threw at the combine,” Miller said. “Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen. We saw three guys who were first round picks last year throw at the combine and it improved their stock.”

Analysts believe it was Shedeur’s moment to show that he’s the best QB in the class. Only time will tell whether he’s avoiding scrutiny or strategically waiting for his Pro Day.

Shedeur Sanders won’t work out but will meet with teams

Deion Sanders walks down the sideline as he talks to his son Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

As the NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis, Shedeur Sanders won’t work out but will meet with teams.

The public sees a curated brand — a quarterback thriving in the spotlight on and off the field. But those who have coached and played alongside him see something deeper: a clutch performer with an uncanny ability to deliver when it matters most.

Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur highlights Sanders’ poise under pressure. Over the past two seasons, he has consistently excelled in two-minute situations, leading game-winning drives and executing under duress.

"He has a heroic nature," Shurmur said [H/t FOX]. "Most of the quarterbacks are good within the pocket, but they also have that heroic nature where they can make a play off-schedule, and I think Shedeur can do that.

Sanders’ late-game heroics defined Colorado’s 2024 season. He forced overtime against Baylor with a 43-yard touchdown pass as time expired and orchestrated the go-ahead drive in overtime before Travis Hunter’s game-sealing forced fumble.

In 2023, Shedeur led three game-winning drives, two in the final seconds. He also led the FBS in third-and-10-plus conversions and was the only quarterback with more than six fourth-quarter touchdowns and no interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders enters the draft as one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects and playmaking instincts, which NFL teams covet.

