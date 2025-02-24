"I'm gonna be here next year": Shedeur Sanders sets massive target for first season in NFL

Shedeur Sanders seems to have some lofty goals for his rookie NFL season. He is preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top selection.

Ad

On Monday on Instagram, Sanders shared some photos of himself alongside rap legend Snoop Dogg and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He captioned the photo by suggesting that he would be back at the Super Bowl next year, seemingly indicating that he would be there as a competitor rather than as a mere spectator.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders attended Super Bowl week earlier this month ahead of the monumental clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller said on his podcast, "2 Legendary," that he found the experience motivational ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders hopes to replicate collegiate success in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders had an interesting collegiate career compared to his peers in the upcoming draft, Not only is his father a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but his father, Deion Sanders, also served as his head coach for the entirety of his college run. That includes his first two years with Jackson State before the pair moved to Colorado to finish out Sanders' last two seasons in college.

Ad

During that time, Sanders and Coach Prime revitalized the CU football program, managing to take the team to a 9-4 record in 2024. In his senior campaign, Sanders threw for 4.134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Only one player, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, tossed for more touchdowns than Sanders in the entire nation.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl: Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Now, Sanders approaches the 2025 NFL draft as many draft analysts' top prospect at the position, rivaling only Ward. Some have projected Sanders to be drafted as high as first to the Tennessee Titans. Of course, other teams remain in the mix for Sanders such as the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

It's impossible to predict where Sanders will end up come draft night given the possibility of trades and other factors. However, it's almost certain that the Colorado product will be off the draft board relatively early on in night one of the festivities.

The 2025 NFL draft will go down live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.