Cade Klubnik left fans in splits with his recent comedy skit. The quarterback is gearing up for his fourth year with the Clemson Tigers. On Friday, a video of Klubnik with YouTuber and influencer Shayne Boyle went viral.

Ad

In the video, we see Cade Klubnik being taught how to properly play quarterback by Boyle. Boyle interrupts the Clemson quarterback before he takes a snap and offers to show how it's done. He then proceeds to do a pre-snap cadence before being tackled to the ground, even before making a pass after the snap.

Cade Klubnik then takes center stage and starts to copy Shane Boyle. The clip ends with him hilariously hitting the influencer in the groin area with the ball.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Fans took to the comments to react to this comedy skit by the Clemson quarterback.

"That ending! I did not see that coming," one fan commented.

"Bro straight cooked him," another fan said.

"Did you nail it on the first take is the question," this fan wrote.

Comments on post

"What a f**king rocket to the gut at the end, lmao!!" another fan said.

Ad

"That last part does not look planned at all but the fact that it might be and that wasn't the first take is even better," this fan said.

"I was thinking '... ahhh this is a funny yet wholesome shane vide...oh... there's the mcnugget shot'" one fan commented.

Comments on post

During his freshman campaign, Cade Klubnik served as the backup to DJ Uiagalelei. He saw playing time in 10 games and recorded 697 yards and two TDs passing. Klubnik took over as the starting quarterback ahead of the 2023 season.

Ad

In two years as a starter, the quarterback recorded a total of 6,483 yards and 55 TDs passing. Last season, he helped the Clemson Tigers to a 10-4 record and an ACC title. The Tigers qualified for the 12-team playoffs but were unfortunately eliminated by Texas in the first round.

CFB analyst highlights one major weakness in Cade Klubnik's game

Klubnik will be looking to help the Tigers to another playoff appearance during his senior year. However, CFB analyst Trevor Sikkema came forward to talk about one major flaw in the quarterback's game.

Ad

Last Wednesday, Sikemma highlighted a few areas that Klubnik needs to focus on if he wants success this upcoming season.

"At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he would rank in the 32nd and 7th percentiles, respectively," Sikkema wrote in an article for PFF. "Height appears to be an issue for him, as he sometimes throws on his toes to see over the line of scrimmage and aid the ball's flight path. That causes inconsistencies with accuracy."

Ad

"Cleaning up his fundamentals to make sure he is getting the most out of his arm strength in all situations would round out an otherwise very impressive initial scouting report."

The Tigers begin their 2025 season with a showdown against LSU in August. Only time will tell if Klubnik manages to help his team compete for a spot in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.