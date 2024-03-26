"I don't see those same kids around": $4.7 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders takes subtle shot at former Texas HS football peers in recent press meet

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders recently ignited controversy with comments seemingly directed at public high school football players in Texas. In a recent press conference, he shed light on his thoughts.

The Jerry Rice Award winner went on to suggest that these same players haven't achieved similar success at the college level.

"I don't see those same kids around, I don't see them excelling in their programs," Shedeur said.

The $4.7 million NIL valued (via On3) QB experienced criticism from 6A public high school players while attending Trinity Christian School in Texas. Following a successful high school career, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and play for the Buffaloes under Coach Deion Sanders.

In his first season at Colorado, Sanders shattered school records, proving that his talent transcended the boundaries of public and private education.

Shedeur might be great at what he does but his comments have drawn criticism for potentially downplaying the talent within public school programs.

Shedeur Sanders opted out of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Shedeur Sanders opted to stay at Colorado and hone his skills under his father's coaching, the NFL draft conversation undoubtedly included his name.

Initially, he was projected as the second-best quarterback behind the highly-touted Caleb Williams. Sanders' performance dipped slightly, which pushed him down the rankings.

Despite that, experts think Sanders would have landed safely in the top half of the draft. With Williams clearly the top pick, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels battled for the second spot.

Deion Sanders commented on this a week ago:

“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.”

Sanders' presence would have intensified this competition, potentially placing him right around Daniels in the selection order.

This scenario suggests the New York Giants (ironically, considering Sanders' comments) or the Minnesota Vikings could have been his landing spots, with draft picks falling at six and eleven overall respectively.

