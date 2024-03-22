"Trying to be first QB off the board": Shedeur Sanders has bold justifications for not declaring in 2024 NFL draft

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders had the option of declaring for this year's NFL draft. The 22-year-old accompanied his father from Jackson State last season and led the Buffs to a 4-8 campaign in his debut.

But Coach Prime's QB son decided to return to Boulder for another season before making the transition to the professional league.

When questioned about his decision to return to the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders said that it is because he is working to be the No.1 overall QB off the board.

This year, 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is the No.1 projected pick for the Chicago Bears.

"I'm trying to be the first quarterback off the board", Shedeur Sanders said. "I respect Caleb, I respect how he plays. He's a great player. But overall there's just different tiers of quarterbacks."

Shedeur further went on to state that he wants more time playing at the level he is currently playing in which will ultimately help his development for the transition into the NFL.

"There's guys that's special, there's guys that are good, and guys that are OK, game managers. You gotta understand what player you are and what category you fall in. I understood this year wasn't my year. I didn't have enough time at this level cause there's a lot of thing going through but I didn't have enough time. So, I feel like I'm just excited to be back with the team be able to have another year to do things over again and do it the right way."

Last season, Shedeur Sanders went on to record 3,230 passing yards and 27 TDs for his team. He was also the highest-sacked quarterback in college football. But with a revamped offensive line, Shedeur will be looking forward to leading the Buffs to glory in their debut Big 12 campaign.

Coach Prime believes Shedeur Sanders would have been the 2nd overall pick this year

During a recent press conference, Colorado HC Deion Sanders stated that his QB son would have been a high draft pick in this year's NFL draft. Coach Prime then went on to say that Shedeur would probably have been the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

"Let's just get this straight. Let's get the elephant in the room. Shedeur would have been a high draft pick this year. Let's just stop the foolishness and you get mad when I tell you", Sanders said.

"I know some people so when I speak, I'm not just throwing stuff out of my head. I'm throwing stuff based on knowledge so let's just get that straight. If Shedeur would've gone in the draft this year, he probably would've been second- he wouldn't have been the first quarterback off the board."

The Colorado QB now has another season in his hands to showcase his ability and solidify himself as a high draft prospect next year. Do you think Shedeur Sanders will be the No. overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

