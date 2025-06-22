"I see them taking a step back" - CFB analyst serves harsh reality for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks with gauntlet of a schedule in 2nd half of 2025 season

CBS Sports' Chip Patterson doesn't believe the South Carolina Gamecocks will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for the 2025 season. The Gamecocks finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and qualified for a bowl game. On Friday, Patterson predicted that Shane Beamer will suffer a setback in his fifth year as South Carolina's coach.

Ad

Patterson pointed out that the Beamer has lost several key players who left to enter the 2025 NFL draft. He feels the roster change will play a role in their inability to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"I see them taking a step back," Patterson said on CBS Sports HQ (Timestamp: 8:34). "I think there were a lot of losses from last year's team, and it's not always even the NFL draft picks, as the stats go, but the number of players that were invited to the combine, the number of undrafted free agents. There was just a huge amount of really talented players gone off last year's 9-3 team, but I don't think we're talking about the bottom falling out here."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The college football analyst also anticipates the Gamecocks will struggle in the second half of their regular schedule against teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels. Patterson has Beamer's team going 7-5 and qualifying for another bowl game.

"I've got it at 7-5," Patterson said (Timestamp: 9:22). "That's not going to make the College Football Playoff. It's a very, very difficult second half of the schedule, but I see enough wins early that making a bowl game and a good bowl game is never going to be a sweat."

Ad

Two key players who left the South Carolina Gamecocks after the 2024 season

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has lost several players, who were crucial in the team's success last season, on both offense and defense. One of the key players who entered the 2025 NFL draft was safety Nick Emmanwori. He led the team last year in tackles with 88 total tackles (57 solo) and four interceptions. The Seattle Seahawks selected him in the second round with the No. 35 pick.

Ad

Another star that left Beamer's team was Raheim Sanders. The running back led the team in rushing yards, achieving 183 carries for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns. He went undrafted and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Beamer will try to prepare his new roster to compete against the best teams during the offseason. They'll kick off the 2025 season against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Aug. 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More