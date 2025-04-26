Top SEC standouts who got picked in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Andrew Mukuba 

The SEC had a bumper day during the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The conference once again produced the most prospects with 15 former players picked on Day 1, marking the fifth consecutive year of being the most dominant conference at the draft.
Going into Day 2 of the draft, there were still several SEC standouts on the board.
Top SEC standouts picked on Day 2 of draft
There were 13 former SEC players picked during Day 2 of the draft with some notable standouts who had stellar college football careers.
- No. 35 - Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina Gamecocks) - Seattle Seahawks
- No. 39 - Luther Burden III (Missouri Tigers) - Chicago Bears
- No. 41 T. J Sanders (South Carolina Gamecocks) - Buffalo Bills
- No. 42 Mason Taylor (LSU Tigers) - New York Jets
- No. 43 Alfred Collins (Texas Longhorns) - San Fransisco 49ers
- No. 49 Demetrius Knight Jr. (South Carolina Gamecocks) - Cincinnati Bengals
- No. 51 Nic Scourton (Texas A&M Aggies) - Carolina Panthers
- No. 55 Tre Harris (Ole Miss Rebels) - Los Angeles Chargers
- No. 57 Tate Ratledge (Georgia Bulldogs) - Detroit Lions
- No. 61 Trey Amos (Ole Miss Rebels) - Washington Commanders
- No. 62 Shemar Turner (Texas A&M Aggies) - Chicago Bears
- No. 63 Omarr Norman-Lott (Arizona State Sun Devils) - Kansas City Chiefs
- No. 64 Andrew Mukuba (Texas Longhorns) - Philadelphia Eagles
#1. Tre Harris
Former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris was picked No. 55 by the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris was a standout in the SEC for the Rebels, tallying 2,105 receiving yards on 114 catches resulting in 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
While speaking to the media after his selection, he sent a confident message to the Chargers fans.
“I’m gonna be able to make an impact right away,” Harris said via Chargers.com. “I wanna go out there and show you that I can be a big-play receiver. I can make those tough and contested catches even when people may not think I’m open.”
The wide receiver will be part of a talented receiving corps in Los Angeles including Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnson.
#2. Andrew Mukuba
Former Texas Longhorns safety Andrew Mukuba was picked No. 64 by the Philadelphia Eagles in Round 2. He tallied 11 passes defended, five interceptions, four sacks, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry and 69 tackles (41 solo).
Mukuba was part of an elite defensive unit under coach Steve Sarkisian that led the FBS in total interceptions (22), No. 2 in turnovers gained (31), No. 3 in total defense (283.4 yards per game) and scoring defense (15.3 points per game). His standout moment last season was during the Longhorns' double overtime win against Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when he made the game-winning interception.
In a statement released after Mukuba was drafted, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian revealed to Eagles fans what to expect from the former SEC safety.
"Andrew is very versatile, played well in the run game, is excellent in pass defense and has some position flexibility," Sarkisian said via TexasLonghorns.com. "I think the Eagles will see his practice habits, his preparation, and the things that lead to positive performances on game day will really make him a great pro. Those are characteristics he had that will serve him well in the NFL."
#3. Alfred Collins
Former Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins was picked No. 43 by the San Francisco 49ers. Collins was part of a stellar Longhorns defensive unit and he tallied 55 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, one sack, one blocked kick, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in 16 games played.
While speaking to the media, Collins made a promise to the 49ers establishment for selecting him.
“They are taking a chance on me," Collins said. "Not going to be a mistake. I’m blessed. I’m ready to learn from those who have done it before me. I’m ready to come in and do whatever I can to win games and I’m going to be a good teammate to my teammates.”
The SEC continued its dominance of the 2025 NFL draft with 13 players picked in the second round and several prospects still on the board ahead of Day 3.
