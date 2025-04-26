Top SEC standouts who got picked in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Andrew Mukuba 

The SEC had a bumper day during the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The conference once again produced the most prospects with 15 former players picked on Day 1, marking the fifth consecutive year of being the most dominant conference at the draft.

Ad

Going into Day 2 of the draft, there were still several SEC standouts on the board.

Top SEC standouts picked on Day 2 of draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There were 13 former SEC players picked during Day 2 of the draft with some notable standouts who had stellar college football careers.

No. 35 - Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina Gamecocks) - Seattle Seahawks

No. 39 - Luther Burden III (Missouri Tigers) - Chicago Bears

No. 41 T. J Sanders (South Carolina Gamecocks) - Buffalo Bills

No. 42 Mason Taylor (LSU Tigers) - New York Jets

No. 43 Alfred Collins (Texas Longhorns) - San Fransisco 49ers

No. 49 Demetrius Knight Jr. (South Carolina Gamecocks) - Cincinnati Bengals

No. 51 Nic Scourton (Texas A&M Aggies) - Carolina Panthers

No. 55 Tre Harris (Ole Miss Rebels) - Los Angeles Chargers

No. 57 Tate Ratledge (Georgia Bulldogs) - Detroit Lions

No. 61 Trey Amos (Ole Miss Rebels) - Washington Commanders

No. 62 Shemar Turner (Texas A&M Aggies) - Chicago Bears

No. 63 Omarr Norman-Lott (Arizona State Sun Devils) - Kansas City Chiefs

No. 64 Andrew Mukuba (Texas Longhorns) - Philadelphia Eagles

Ad

Trending

#1. Tre Harris

Former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris was picked No. 55 by the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris was a standout in the SEC for the Rebels, tallying 2,105 receiving yards on 114 catches resulting in 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

While speaking to the media after his selection, he sent a confident message to the Chargers fans.

“I’m gonna be able to make an impact right away,” Harris said via Chargers.com. “I wanna go out there and show you that I can be a big-play receiver. I can make those tough and contested catches even when people may not think I’m open.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The wide receiver will be part of a talented receiving corps in Los Angeles including Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnson.

#2. Andrew Mukuba

Former Texas Longhorns safety Andrew Mukuba was picked No. 64 by the Philadelphia Eagles in Round 2. He tallied 11 passes defended, five interceptions, four sacks, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry and 69 tackles (41 solo).

Mukuba was part of an elite defensive unit under coach Steve Sarkisian that led the FBS in total interceptions (22), No. 2 in turnovers gained (31), No. 3 in total defense (283.4 yards per game) and scoring defense (15.3 points per game). His standout moment last season was during the Longhorns' double overtime win against Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when he made the game-winning interception.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a statement released after Mukuba was drafted, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian revealed to Eagles fans what to expect from the former SEC safety.

"Andrew is very versatile, played well in the run game, is excellent in pass defense and has some position flexibility," Sarkisian said via TexasLonghorns.com. "I think the Eagles will see his practice habits, his preparation, and the things that lead to positive performances on game day will really make him a great pro. Those are characteristics he had that will serve him well in the NFL."

Ad

#3. Alfred Collins

Former Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins was picked No. 43 by the San Francisco 49ers. Collins was part of a stellar Longhorns defensive unit and he tallied 55 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, one sack, one blocked kick, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in 16 games played.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While speaking to the media, Collins made a promise to the 49ers establishment for selecting him.

“They are taking a chance on me," Collins said. "Not going to be a mistake. I’m blessed. I’m ready to learn from those who have done it before me. I’m ready to come in and do whatever I can to win games and I’m going to be a good teammate to my teammates.”

The SEC continued its dominance of the 2025 NFL draft with 13 players picked in the second round and several prospects still on the board ahead of Day 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.