"I wouldn't be shocked": Insider brings up Cam Ward's projection to highlight Carson Beck's position

On ESPN’s This Is Football, The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman discussed rising NFL Draft prospects like Carson Beck with host Kevin Clark last week. Among those mentioned for the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming draft, Feldman named Miami Hurricanes quarterback Beck.

Feldman noted that coaches familiar with Beck had considered him a first-round talent before a shoulder injury affected his trajectory. He referenced quarterback Cam Ward as a recent example. Ward wasn't viewed as a top pick a year ago but has made significant progress.

“Last year, at this time, nobody was talking about Cam Ward as the first pick of the draft,” Feldman said. “He went to that system and flourished.”

Feldman said he “wouldn’t be shocked” if Beck followed a similar path and emerged as the first player selected in the next NFL Draft.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if Carson Beck ends up as the first pick,” Feldman added.

According to a 2025 mock draft by USA Today, quarterback Carson Beck was projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Before the 2024 college football season, major draft boards and mock drafts consistently listed Beck near the top, with several projecting him as the first quarterback off the board within the top five picks.

Last year, an Associated Press mock draft placed Beck at No. 1, selected by the Tennessee Titans following a projected trade.

What affected Carson Beck’s draft evaluations?

QB Beck (15) walks into Sanford Stadium - Source: Imagn

After a turnover-prone season at Georgia that featured the most interceptions in the SEC, with 12, and a UCL injury that needed surgery, Beck's draft evaluations were affected. CBS Sports had him at No. 55 overall, while some scouts thought a Day 3 selection was on the cards.

The presence of multiple interceptions in single games would throw his draft status into question repeatedly. Some evaluators complimented him for his ability to execute late in the game and keep his composure second half.

While inconsistencies shook his production, projections still list him as a potential first-round draft pick.

