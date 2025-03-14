“I sold dope”: Denzel Washington gets real about his rough childhood as he shares his wisdom to Coach Prime & Co.

A clip of Denzel Washington spreading wisdom with Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes has emerged. The team is coming off a successful season, during which they had a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Big 12. Colorado is currently in spring training camp to prepare for the 2025 season.

On Thursday, "Well Off Media" shared a behind-the-scenes video of the legendary movie star speaking with the team through a video chat during training camp. Cornerback Colton Hood asked Washington who his idol was growing up. The actor responded that he admired actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Washington also said that when he was growing up, he looked up to someone in his neighborhood and admitted that he was involved in drug dealing before he turned his life around.

"I had one foot in the streets. The only reason I'm not talking to you from the penitentiary is by the grace of God. My three closest friends did about 100 years. One did about 40. You know, he just got out. The other two are dead, and only by the grace of God, I didn't go. I did what they did. I shot dope when I was 13 years old. I sold dope," Washington said (24:44 onwards).

Washington added that he also sold other drugs, including cocaine, before focusing on his acting career. He wanted to share his personal history to explain that no one is perfect and things happen in life.

"I was shooting dope at 13 years old, but it wasn't God's plan for me. So, we all fall short of the glory. I ain't got no fairy tale life to tell you about, but I ain't no killer, but I grew up with killers. I've seen people killed. I was with them the night they got killed. That's life. That's just the way it is," Washington said (25:11 onwards).

He continued to answer questions as coach Deion Sanders wanted to motivate his team for the challenges that await them this upcoming season.

Coach Prime to lead Colorado Buffaloes to new era in the 2025 season

Coach Prime hopes to make progress in his third year with Colorado by taking the team to the College Football Playoff. They came close to a playoff appearance but fell short and had to settle for a Bowl game. The upcoming season will be a new era for the team, as Coach Prime will be without key players, including Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Julian Lewis is expected to replace Shedeur as the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for his freshman year. Coach Prime will look to returning players, like wide receivers Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller, to step up and help the team compete against the best in the Big 12.

The team also acquired talent from the transfer portal to help improve their chances of competing for a playoff spot. One of the key players they signed is linebacker Martavius French, who had 80 tackles (52 solo) and one sack last year with the UTSA Roadrunners.

Coach Prime will try to lead his team to a season-opening victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.

