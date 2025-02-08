“I was supposed to be Travis Hunter before Travis Hunter": Micah Parsons accuses James Franklin & Penn State of lying in latest interview

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was picked in the first round in the 2021 NFL draft. He has made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons he has played.

Parsons, one of the strongest linebackers in the league, revealed that he could have been a dual-position star. In an interview with Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry, Parsons spoke of how a leading college football coach lied to him about his position.

“They lied to me, They told me I could play offense. When I got there … it was you need to learn linebacker first," Parsons said. "So, freshman year, I was like … you know, a little defense. Learned it. Sophomore year, broke out. Junior year, COVID happened. I go into coach (James) Franklin’s office, and I was like ‘Coach, you know I’m thinking about heading into the (NFL) draft. I don’t know what to do ... He was like, ‘Well, you can play offense now. I was supposed to be Travis Hunter before Travis Hunter.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Micah Parsons played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions for two seasons. In both those years, he solely played on the defense.

According to Parsons' comments in the interview, Franklin promised him that he would be able to play offense as well. Parsons would have been familiar with the role because he had played it in high school.

However, this never became a reality for Parsons, who was only given the option to do so by James Franklin after it was too late. If he had been allowed to play in this position from the start, he would have teamed up with running back Miles Sanders, and the two would have made an excellent substitute for Saquon Barkley, who left for the NFL in the previous offseason.

Micah Parsons has a grudge with the New York Giants

James Franklin isn't the only person (or group in this case) Micah Parsons has a grudge against. He said during the Super Bowl press conference that he is not a fan of the New York Giants.

"The Giants lied to me. People don't know this: they told me that if I fell to the 11th pick, they would choose me. I swear. That's why I punish the Giants every time. It's personal for them."

This is another incident where Parsons was told something by an organization that would have benefited him. Then, they went against what they said. In this case, the Giants did not select Parsons, but they did take two of his teammates.

Luckily for Parsons, the Giants' rivals, the Dallas Cowboys drafted him, allowing him to channel this anger against the Giants every season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.