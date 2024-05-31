"I think Brock Bowers would have went even higher": Greg Olsen describes why former Georgia TE was the 'best college tight end'

Brock Bowers, the standout tight end from Georgia, made waves in the NFL world after going high in the NFL Draft. Picked by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round, his transition from college to the pros is highly anticipated.

The excitement around Bowers is shared by many, including former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and analyst Colin Cowherd. During a discussion on "The Herd," Cowherd was full of admiration for Bowers, saying:

“He's about the best college tight end I've seen when you watched him because I know you watched college football”. He then asked Olsen – “When you watched him did you say lock guarantee anything that flawed what did you make of him?”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olsen echoed the sentiments of Cowherd, suggesting that Bowers could have been a higher draft pick had he not had pre-draft injuries. Olsen also believes Bowers could have been a top-five pick if he had come out earlier.

"I think he would have went even higher. I know he had a little injury stuff during the pre-draft preparation, the Combine. I'm not even sure he ran, if he had like a hamstring or something. Dealt with a little injury last year at Georgia.

"I think if he would have been able to come out the previous draft, I think you're talking like a top five to seven pick. I'm with you. He might be the best college tight end production-wise, eye test, that I've ever really seen," Olsen said.

Expand Tweet

Bowers' combination of size, speed, and skill was on full display at Georgia, where he consistently outperformed top SEC defenses. Olsen highlighted his ability to "run in the open field" and outrun defenders from powerhouse programs like LSU and Alabama.

Also read: Lions' Terrion Arnold says Raiders "coin tossed" to draft Brock Bowers over him

Can Brock Bowers achieve the level of star TEs like Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski?

Former Georgia TE has generated quite the buzz ever since he became the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now the question that arises among fans who have high expectations from incoming players is: Whether he can achieve the superstar status of tight ends like Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski?

Unlike Kelce and Gronkowski, who were drafted later, Brock Bowers enters the league with a much higher draft stock. NFL analyst Mike Florio even called the Raiders' choice of Bowers "wishful thinking," highlighting the rarity of tight ends being drafted in the first round. Florio pointed out (Start at 3:43):

"Travis Kelce was a third-rounder. Kittle was a fifth-rounder. Gronk wasn't even a first-rounder because his back was so messed up coming out of Arizona. I'm looking at Kyle Pitts [who] was the last tight end to be a first-rounder."

The Raiders, having invested a first-round pick in him, are banking on his potential to bring immediate impact. Historically, tight ends like Kelce took time to develop into top-tier players. At just 21 years old, Brock Bowers has time but faces pressure to deliver quickly.

Also read: “He's P*SSED”: Brock Bowers' father's reaction to Raiders selection goes viral