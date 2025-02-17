"I think he'll be a candidate": Paul Finebaum believes Arch Manning will be in the Heisman Trophy conversation in 2025

Arch Manning is getting a lot of hype ahead of his first season as a starter. Following the departure of Quinn Ewers from the NFL, Manning is expected to take over as Texas' starting quarterback in the 2025 college football season after playing two years as a backup

Manning is projected as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy, according to the betting odds. That has generated a lot of reactions within the landscape, and Paul Finebaum has also offered his view. The analyst believes that Manning could be in the conversation.

"I think he'll be a candidate, but I think it's awfully hard to predict the Heisman winner before the season," Finebaum said on a recent installment of "The Paul Finebaum Show.”

Finebaum has predicted Manning to win the Heisman Trophy before the end of his college career. Following his performance after replacing the injured Quinn Ewers against UTSA in September, the analyst made the bold prediction.

"Book it. Arch Manning is going to win the Heisman. I am in on that," Finebaum said on SportsCenter in September. His granddad (Archie Manning) and Peyton probably should have won it and Arch will.

“Could you imagine? He's replacing a Heisman favorite (Quinn Ewers) right now. I don't know if he'll win it this year, but Arch Manning will definitely win the Heisman at Texas."

Josh Pate also believes Arch Manning will be in the Heisman conversation

Paul Finebaum isn't alone in predicting Manning to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation. A lot of college football analysts also hold the same opinion ahead of the 2025 season. These include Josh Pate, who sees Manning doing great at Texas in the coming years.

“Arch Manning, of course, qualifies,” Pate said. “I saw the Heisman odds. It’s insane how high he is, but yes, he’ll be his own conversation this year. The nuance is in his supporting cast.

“I believe in Arch Manning. I also believe he lost his top three wide receivers, multiple offensive linemen, and a tight end. It’s Texas though, so you hope they can backfill effectively.”

Despite the amount of departures from the team to the NFL, Texas is expected to remain competitive in 2025. The Longhorns still possess a strong roster that’s capable of getting them a memorable season. And with Manning leading the offense, the expectations are sky-high for the program far and wide within the landscape.

