"I don't think it was that complicated": Albert Breer tries to bust conspiracies around Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft slide

The former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders plummeted in the 2025 NFL draft. Fans, analysts, and the Sanders clan were rightly confused by this move. Even though it seems like Deion Sanders and his son have decided to put this blip in the past, analysts cannot refrain from talking.Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter, attended the &quot;Dan Patrick Show&quot; and talked about Shedeur Sanders' draft slide. He said:&quot;I always think these sorts of conspiracies are a little overdone. I don't think there's any conspiracies here. I think it's relatively simple...Once get past the first round, you look at the history over the years, not a lot of quarterbacks are going to second and third rounds. It's just the reality of it.&quot;&quot;I think he fell out of the first round for football reasons. I think he kept falling for everything else. Like most coaches look at their backup quarterbacks and say, 'I want you to blend in like furniture. I don't wanna notice that you're here.'...Shedeur's case was complicated going into the draft. But I don't think it was that complicated to keep him out of the league.&quot;Erick Dickerson believes the NFL connived against Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draftThough Albert Breer thinks that there were no conspiracies involved, the Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson thought otherwise of the situation. He said, when he joined the &quot;Roggin and Rodney Show&quot; on AM 570 LA:“The NFL told teams do not draft him. We gonna make an example out of him,” Dickerson said. “Somebody called the Browns, and said don't do that. Don’t draft him. They weren't gonna draft him.”Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. But as the night went on and he went uncalled, many fans and analysts started coming up with theories as to why Deion Sanders' son was getting left behind while other QBs were finding their new homes in different NFL teams.He was finally drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th overall pick and was seemingly unaffected by his debacle.