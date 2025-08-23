  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I don't think it was that complicated": Albert Breer tries to bust conspiracies around Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft slide

"I don't think it was that complicated": Albert Breer tries to bust conspiracies around Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft slide

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 23, 2025 00:42 GMT
Image Credit: @albert_breer/Instagram, @shedeursanders/Instagram
Image Credit: @albert_breer/Instagram, @shedeursanders/Instagram

The former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders plummeted in the 2025 NFL draft. Fans, analysts, and the Sanders clan were rightly confused by this move. Even though it seems like Deion Sanders and his son have decided to put this blip in the past, analysts cannot refrain from talking.

Ad

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter, attended the "Dan Patrick Show" and talked about Shedeur Sanders' draft slide. He said:

"I always think these sorts of conspiracies are a little overdone. I don't think there's any conspiracies here. I think it's relatively simple...Once get past the first round, you look at the history over the years, not a lot of quarterbacks are going to second and third rounds. It's just the reality of it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think he fell out of the first round for football reasons. I think he kept falling for everything else. Like most coaches look at their backup quarterbacks and say, 'I want you to blend in like furniture. I don't wanna notice that you're here.'...Shedeur's case was complicated going into the draft. But I don't think it was that complicated to keep him out of the league."
Ad
Ad

Erick Dickerson believes the NFL connived against Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft

Though Albert Breer thinks that there were no conspiracies involved, the Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson thought otherwise of the situation. He said, when he joined the "Roggin and Rodney Show" on AM 570 LA:

“The NFL told teams do not draft him. We gonna make an example out of him,” Dickerson said. “Somebody called the Browns, and said don't do that. Don’t draft him. They weren't gonna draft him.”
Ad
Ad

Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. But as the night went on and he went uncalled, many fans and analysts started coming up with theories as to why Deion Sanders' son was getting left behind while other QBs were finding their new homes in different NFL teams.

He was finally drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th overall pick and was seemingly unaffected by his debacle.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Neha Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications