"I feel like I never lost": Shedeur Sanders breaks silence about his major draft slide

Shedeur Sanders broke his silence on his 2025 NFL Draft slide. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was drafted 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns after being projected as a first-round pick throughout the 2024 college football season.

Sanders addressed the draft fiasco on today's episode of "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders." When asked about his experience during the ups and downs of the 2025 NFL draft, the Browns QB said,

"I mean, it hasn't really been no downs. It's been positive, it hasn't really been no downs. You know, you only feel down when you lose, but I feel like I never lost."

Sanders faced scrutiny for focusing on his personal brand and flashy lifestyle. However, Deion Sanders' son says he isn’t out to silence critics and is focused on staying true to himself.

"I don't take this and be like, Oh, I'm gonna prove everybody wrong. Like, no, it's just me proving myself right, like my confidence and how I feel doesn't, doesn't really change. I'm myself and I'm thankful for getting the opportunity to have a chance to play the game." [01:55]

NFL execs reportedly dinged his draft stock due to his branding strategy and his dad's influence. However, Shedeur insists he’s ready to ball out. The 23-year-old QB is betting on his skills and mindset to speak louder than any draft-day slide.

Browns GM reveals offseason plan for Shedeur Sanders

Browns GM Andrew Berry laid out the game plan for Shedeur Sanders as the rookie minicamp begins. Sanders and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel are set to get more reps than usual.

“Because we have two rookie quarterbacks, we are structuring it a little bit differently because we do want them to get a greater volume of reps than we typically do in a rookie mini-camp,” Berry told 92.3 The Fan.

It’s a crowded QB room with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the mix. However, the Browns are giving Sanders every shot to shine. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Kevin Stefanski have mapped out the rotation. Berry said,

“We've typically taken four quarterbacks into (training) camp. The rep distribution had always maybe been a little bit different because we've had a clear or at least entrenched starter, so this year is obviously a little bit different,” Berry added.

