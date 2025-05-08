"Another PR move" - NFL fans not impressed as Shedeur Sanders surprises high school kids with heartwarming gesture

On Wednesday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz took to X to share a video of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders surprising a group of individuals working out in the gym.

Ad

The video sees Sanders and some other individuals walking into a gym where a group of individuals are working out, alongside some music. All of the individuals working out looked extremely surprised and excited to see Sanders at their workout facility.

"Several teenage #Browns’ fans watched Shedeur Sanders workout last week — then asked if he would come visit them at school. Shedeur pulled up today to surprise them and their reactions say it all. Love this! 🫡❤️ (via @Hboog32 )" Schultz posted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response, some NFL fans highlighted their belief that the appearance was purely for positive PR and a good public image.

"Another PR move 🤣🤣." one fan wrote.

"How much did Deion pay you to post this." one fan added.

"huh? they barely even acknowledge him. Dion's PR team scrambling." one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, others were quick to reference how Sanders draft stock was much lower than originally projected.

"They got really excited for a fifth round pick." one fan wrote.

"🤦🏻‍♂️." one fan simply wrote.

"He keeps his word!" one fan wrote in support of Sanders.

Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns?

Sanders' image and NFL career projection have taken quite the negative hit over the past few weeks. Originally viewed as a top ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was eventually selected in the fifth round, No. 144 overall by the Cleveland Browns. He was the sixth QB taken behind Cameron Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel.

Ad

Due to this, and the fact that the Browns have four other QB's on the roster, it seems unlikely that Sanders starts the campaign as the starting QB of the franchise. There are even some questions as to whether Sanders makes the team at this stage of the process as the Browns will likely only keep three QB's on the active roster.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco appears unlikely to be released, the Browns traded mid round future NFL Draft capital for Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson is signed long-term, and Gabriel was a third round pick, and selected before, Sanders. As a result, although nothing has been announced at the current time, Sanders will need to work to ensure he has a spot on the roster come opening day, let alone start for the franchise at QB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?