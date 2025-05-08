"Another PR move" - NFL fans not impressed as Shedeur Sanders surprises high school kids with heartwarming gesture

On Wednesday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz took to X to share a video of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders surprising a group of individuals working out in the gym.
The video sees Sanders and some other individuals walking into a gym where a group of individuals are working out, alongside some music. All of the individuals working out looked extremely surprised and excited to see Sanders at their workout facility.
"Several teenage #Browns’ fans watched Shedeur Sanders workout last week — then asked if he would come visit them at school. Shedeur pulled up today to surprise them and their reactions say it all. Love this! 🫡❤️ (via @Hboog32 )" Schultz posted.
In response, some NFL fans highlighted their belief that the appearance was purely for positive PR and a good public image.
"Another PR move 🤣🤣." one fan wrote.
"How much did Deion pay you to post this." one fan added.
"huh? they barely even acknowledge him. Dion's PR team scrambling." one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, others were quick to reference how Sanders draft stock was much lower than originally projected.
"They got really excited for a fifth round pick." one fan wrote.
"🤦🏻♂️." one fan simply wrote.
"He keeps his word!" one fan wrote in support of Sanders.
Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns?
Sanders' image and NFL career projection have taken quite the negative hit over the past few weeks. Originally viewed as a top ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was eventually selected in the fifth round, No. 144 overall by the Cleveland Browns. He was the sixth QB taken behind Cameron Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel.
Due to this, and the fact that the Browns have four other QB's on the roster, it seems unlikely that Sanders starts the campaign as the starting QB of the franchise. There are even some questions as to whether Sanders makes the team at this stage of the process as the Browns will likely only keep three QB's on the active roster.
Veteran QB Joe Flacco appears unlikely to be released, the Browns traded mid round future NFL Draft capital for Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson is signed long-term, and Gabriel was a third round pick, and selected before, Sanders. As a result, although nothing has been announced at the current time, Sanders will need to work to ensure he has a spot on the roster come opening day, let alone start for the franchise at QB.
