Skip Bayless 'calls BS' on Tom Brady calling him out on wild Shedeur Sanders accusation

On Friday, NFL analyst Skip Bayless called out legendary NFL QB Tom Brady. In a social media video on X, Bayless detailed how he did not believe that Brady had no say in the Las Vegas Raiders deciding to not select Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I'm about to call BS on Tom Brady, because Tom, you know, and I know everything I said about you and Shedeur Sanders is obviously exactly right... Tom said that he wasn't at all a part of the Raiders draft process, so he wasn't privy to any inside information... Pete Carroll said, 'we're going to build this team up around the QB position, and we're going to lean on Tom as much as we possibly can.'... Raiders GM John Spytek, who said, 'when we are looking at a QB, we'd be a fool not to involve Tom.'" (01:08)

Bayless then continued his rant by outlining how Brady had mentored Sanders throughout his football journey to this point, something that makes Bayless believes that Brady simply did not think Sanders would succeed in the NFL.

"Tom Brady mentored and coached Shedeur Sanders all the way up through high school and into college and through college... maybe you watched Shedeur evolve as a quarterback, and you just said, No, he just, he just can't play in this league. (04:00)

Why did Shedeur Sanders fall in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders became the story of the 2025 NFL Draft, when the projected top ten overall pick fell all the way to the fifth round of the selection process. There was ample opportunity for every single team in need of a QB to select Sanders, however, each franchise continually kept on passing on the son of Deion Sanders.

That was until the Cleveland Browns used the No. 144 overall pick on Sanders, a position where he was the sixth QB taken in the selection process.

Despite Brady's claims that he was not involved in the draft process, it seems extremely unlikely that one of the greatest QB's of all time, an owner of the team, and someone with an established relationship to one of the top prospects available, would not be asked to give his opinion.

