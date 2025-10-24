"I think it's a dangerous nightmare for Bama": Josh Pate predicts winner of Kalen DeBoer's matchup against South Carolina in Week 9

Alabama has been on a terrific run so far after a jittery start to the 2025 season. Head coach Kalen DeBoer was initially under the radar of critics and there were rumors around his dismissal. But DeBoer appears to have gone past the hate and setbacks with back-to-back wins and leading Bama back to its glory days.

This coming weekend it will be an SEC blockbuster between Alabama and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. Odds are on Alabama winning the game but Shane Beamer and his team are desperate for a win.

Lately, college football insider Josh Pate shared his analysis of the game and claimed that Alabama is on a ride this weekend.

He was speaking to Will Compton and Taylor Lewan from “Bussin' with the Boys” and explained how Beamer and his players were going winless.

“Look. Can South Carolina really go winless in their favorite month of the year? They've got to have this. I just asked, how can they score? I'm still going to take Alabama,” Pate said on the show on Thursday. [Timestamp - 5:11]

“I think it's a dangerous nightmare for Alabama. They've been up emotionally four weeks in a row. They know they got the bye week after this. It's one of those spots green, either a double-digit road favorite.

"They performed horribly under Kalen DeBoer in that spot. This is my national championship pick, so I'm trying to get the warning out ahead of time. Alabama wins by any means necessary,” he added.

Kalen DeBoer sets his expectations straight for South Carolina faceoff

With just a single loss so far into the season, coach DeBoer intends to lead Alabama deep into the regular season and eventually win a playoff spot. While speaking to the reporters earlier this week, he mentioned that his team is now focused on the upcoming game and not the bye week after that.

“We understand the challenge. We aren’t done with the stretch. We’re still in the stretch. We’re not thinking ahead to next week, where there’s a bye week. We are thinking about we’re in the middle of our season, we’re in the middle of our fight,” DeBoer said earlier this week.

For Alabama to win a playoff spot, it is essential they win each and every game in the coming weekends. At this pace, Bama could be looking to finish with a record of 10+ winning games in 2025.

