When ex-NFL LB Will Compton’s bizarre haircut led to Titans listing him on injury report

Netflix’s "Peaky Blinders" is one of the best suspense thrillers on the platform, attracting millions of viewers, including former Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton.

On Monday on Instagram, the "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast, hosted by Compton and Taylor Lewan, posted a throwback picture from 2020 featuring the Tennessee Titans linebacker and a tribute to "Peaky Blinders":

"Never forget when the Titans put @_willcompton on the injury report for his haircut ��”

The throwback post featured a picture of Will Compton from December 2020 with his new haircut, which was first shared by him on X. He posted two pictures of his new haircut while wearing a mask, captioning:

"Low skin fade IYKYK.”

Compton’s haircut was inspired by the series’ lead character, Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy. Shelby’s haircut is based on a popular 1920s working-class men’s style, featuring a textured crop on top with shaved back and sides.

Although Compton was expecting compliments for his haircut, he became an internet troll target. Moreover, he had to tweet again to clarify his new look:

"Peaky Blinder’s suit picked up, shaved to a mustache, getting a Shelby style haircut right now. About to take on the name ‘William Shelby’ when traveling to Green Bay on Saturday. Can’t wait to get roasted until then with this look.”

The picture went viral, and the Titans’ social media team joined in on the fun. They posted an updated injury report sheet, benching him for the bad haircut. The trolling was soon joined by Compton’s teammates, Rashaan Evans and A.J. Brown.

Evans said: “I'll be honest, I was looking at Will and asking him if it was on purpose. If not, I told him he needs to fire his barber.”

Brown commented: “It's horrible. He needs to cut it all off and start over.”

Will Compton auditions for 'Peaky Blinders'

Despite the trolling, Will Compton didn’t give up on his desire to mimic the popular fictional character’s look. A few months later, in March 2021, Compton posted a picture of himself cosplaying Thomas Shelby on X, writing:

“How do I make an appearance in the background of a scene @ThePeakyBlinder??”

However, Compton wasn’t just cosplaying — he was also auditioning for a role at the same time. Since Steven Knight has announced a sequel to "The Immortal Man," maybe he can take a look at Compton’s request, too.

