“I think everyone's judged”: Julian Sayin drops a 100% honest comment on Ohio State’s QB battle

Julian Sayin is part of a stacked Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback room.

Sayin is considered the frontrunner for the job but is competing with Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair. With spring practices ongoing, Sayin said everything he does on the practice field and off of it, will impact the QB decision.

“When you're at a big-time program like Ohio State, I think everyone's judged,” Sayin said on Wednesday, via Eleven Warriors. “Everything you do is important. How your locker looks is important. All the small details.”

Sayin was with the Buckeyes last season but redshirted. He saw the team win the national championship and was able to learn from some of the veterans, including Will Howard.

“Will was a really great leader for this team, and it was fun to watch,” Sayin said. “He was someone who everyone kind of could relate to, and (he was) liked by everyone. I think if you went around the Woody and asked about Will Howard, everyone would have good things to say about him. So I think that's something that — I'm trying to take that approach.”

Sayin was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He was the No. 3 quarterback and No. 20 overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. Sayin originally committed to Alabama but transferred to Ohio State after Nick Saban retired.

Ohio State's QB coach praises Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin appears to have the leg-up for the QB job at Ohio State.

Sayin knows the system from last season and Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler has a ton of praise for him.

“Julian definitely has a quick release, that's for sure,” Fessler said on Wednesday, via Eleven Warriors. “I think that it can definitely be an advantage in just the ability to get the ball to the receivers quickly. But at the same point, you can't sacrifice arm strength for a quick release. So we're continuing to work to build that arm strength, to strengthen his core, to work rotationally because he is such a rotational thrower.”

Sayin went 5-for-12 for 84 yards and a touchdown last season and appeared in three regular season games. He also attempted a pass in the playoffs against Tennessee.

Sayin and Ohio State are set to open their 2025 season against the Texas Longhorns.

