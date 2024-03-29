Caleb Williams is predicted to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft, with a high chance of being the number-one choice for the Chicago Bears quarterback position.

This week, Williams was pictured with pink nails and a pink phone at a women's basketball game.

Analyst Colin Cowherd reacted to this on Thursday's edition of The Herd. He said:

"The color of your nails, your phone. The way you dress, who you date. I'm sorry, but Chicago loved Dennis Rodman. I think they are going to be OK with a pink phone."

Williams' pink nails and pink phone are nothing compared to what other quarterbacks have worn and done in the past.

There have been many quarterbacks in the past, who have dressed in an "eccentric" style, in contrast to traditional business attire.

They have received little complaint from the media about this, and their fashion sense has had no impact on the way they played.

But, as pink is seen as a "girls" color, and football players need to be seen, in the eyes of some fans, as men, Willams is getting critiqued for these accessories, which some people see as unsual for a man to have.

However, Williams does not need to worry about this, especially in a large, diverse and cosmopolitan city like Chicago, which is where he is most likely to end up.

The pink nails are something that Williams has embraced over the last few years, making it part of his personality. They also allow Williams to keep a strong connection with his family, as he revealed that his mother, who is a nail technician, has been painting his nails since high school.

What things will Caleb Williams have to worry about?

As a quarterback, there are bigger things to worry about than the color of your nails, the color of your phone, or how you dress.

"For a quarterback, I think that there are things that are important," Cowherd said on "The Herd". "The Wednesday press conference, the one after the game. Looking the camera in the eye, diffusing noise, playing nice with the media, giving teammates credit."

All the things that Cowherd listed are things that every quarterback, including Caleb Williams, has to worry about with the media.

The way that a player comes across has a massive effect on their career, especially in the quarterback position.

Their media portrayal is seen as a reflection of their character and their leadership skills are two important skills for a quarterback like Caleb Williams to have outside the physical skills to play the position.

