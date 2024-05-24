"I think he's got a good case for it": CFB analyst weighs in on Georgia QB Carson Beck's potential of being highest rated QB in EA Sports CFB 25

Carson Beck has achieved almost everything in college football and is returning for another season with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, there is one achievement he would like to add, apart from perhaps winning the Heisman and that is to be the highest rated QB on EA Sports College Football 25. A CFB analyst weighed in on the possibility of it happening when the video game comes out.

Beck has been with Georgia since 2020 and has established himself as an elite QB at the college level. While he didn't get much playing time in the first three years, Beck made the starting position in the 2023 season and took the team to the SEC championship game. According to 247 Sports’ Jordan Hill, he has a strong case to be the highest rated QB on the much-anticipated video game from EA.

Here is what CFB analyst Jordan Hill had to say when asked if the Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck would be the top-rated quarterback on EA Sports College Football 25.

“I think he's got a good argument. I think the only argument you can make against him is if you want someone who's more mobile. But I think he's got a good case for it, he’s a very accurate quarterback. Probably needs to work on the deep ball, I’ll be interested to see what his arm strength is on the game. But he can move,” Hill told Bud Elliott on Cover 3 podcast.

Everyone has their own opinions on who the highest rated gunslinger would be in the game. While Carson Beck has his backers, Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns is another candidate for the honor. It remains to be seen who finally ends up getting the spot.

Carson Beck the most important player in the SEC, according to another CFB analyst

For Josh Pate, Carson Beck is the most important player in the whole of the Southeastern Conference. Speaking about it on his show "Late Kick with Josh Pete," the CFB analyst said that the ability of Georgia QB will set the tone for another Bulldogs national championship run in 2024.

"I think Carson Back is the most important football player in the conference this year because if I knew nothing more about the SEC this year, then Carson Back is going to play at A-minus or better level, I wouldn't need to know anything else,” Josh Pate asaid about the two-time national champion.

Carson Beck and Georgia fell to Alabama in the SEC championship game, thus ending their run for a three-peat in 2023. With Nick Saban not in the SEC this time, they might reclaim their crown in the upcoming season.